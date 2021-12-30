Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

If yuh can’t hear, yuh gan feel

Dec 30, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – We had a good chance to end de pandemic before Omricon reach hay. But we blow it over de festive season. And we now facing de consequences. De number of active cases and persons in de ICU falling but de number of new cases getting too high fuh comfort.
Is all because we lack discipline.
Dem gat people who know dem nat suppose to organise or go to party and dem still doing so. And de Task Force should be tekking stronger action against dem wah breaching de law. Instead dem just breaking up de sport. Dem should close down dem places wah illegally hosting party; close dem down fuh a couple of months and people gan get de message.
Dem also gat people wah organising fete and dem nah getting charge. De fete just getting break up. Dat is why de slackness and lawlessness continuing.
But people pointing also to double standards. De guvament organising concert and dem own event and nobody nah telling dem nothing. And dem had a trailer moving round de town and nuff people nah had on dem mask all de time. So when people see dese things, dem does feel dat dem can do de same thing.
Ole Year’s Night coming and dem boys know people gan be coming together fuh drink and sport. But afterwards some ah dem same people gan get sick and some might end up weh dem nah want end up. De virus gan spread and de country can be under restrictions fuh another year. But dat is all because we nah gat disciple.
