If yuh can’t hear, yuh gan feel

Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We had a good chance to end de pandemic before Omricon reach hay. But we blow it over de festive season. And we now facing de consequences. De number of active cases and persons in de ICU falling but de number of new cases getting too high fuh comfort.
Is all because we lack discipline.
Dem gat people who know dem nat suppose to organise or go to party and dem still doing so. And de Task Force should be tekking stronger action against dem wah breaching de law. Instead dem just breaking up de sport. Dem should close down dem places wah illegally hosting party; close dem down fuh a couple of months and people gan get de message.
Dem also gat people wah organising fete and dem nah getting charge. De fete just getting break up. Dat is why de slackness and lawlessness continuing.
But people pointing also to double standards. De guvament organising concert and dem own event and nobody nah telling dem nothing. And dem had a trailer moving round de town and nuff people nah had on dem mask all de time. So when people see dese things, dem does feel dat dem can do de same thing.
Ole Year’s Night coming and dem boys know people gan be coming together fuh drink and sport. But afterwards some ah dem same people gan get sick and some might end up weh dem nah want end up. De virus gan spread and de country can be under restrictions fuh another year. But dat is all because we nah gat disciple.
Talk half. Leff half.
Dec 30, 2021Kaieteur News – Still a young and fledgling entity, the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. has still seen it as part of their responsibility to encourage and motivate goalkeepers aiming to be...
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 30, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – I was born as a Capricorn during the festive season of the calendar year but was never ecstatic about... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is supposed to hold responsibilities for the mining and environment sectors.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]