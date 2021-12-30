GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Q/Finals)

Goals galore as Leopold Street, Bent Street advance to semis

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On a cold and wet Tuesday night in the City, the action in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was sizzling hot as 20 goals were scored in the two Quarter Finals of Guyana Football Federation and Kashif and Shanghai inaugural Futsal KO tournament.

In the first quarter final a helmet-trick from Daren Benjamin spearheaded Leopold Street to a 6-2 win over Renegades, while five gaols from Jermaine Junor powered Bent Street to a 7-4 victory against Back Circle.

Watched by a large and vocal turn out, Renegades had the first meaningful shot on goal but it was saved by a diving Sase Norville in goal.

Daron Niles and Daren Benjamin scored twice before Kevin Dundas scored from the penalty spot make it 2-1.

Leo-Orion Lovell drilled in the equaliser from close range in an entertaining first half which ended 2-2 although Leopold Street played the more attacking football and defended well when it most mattered.

Twice within a minute Revaldo Walcott brilliantly saved two controversial penalties for the Renegades.

In the second half, Leopold Street continued to attack but Renegades counter-attacked as the action was fast and furious.

Leopold Street’s Niles was the first to score in the second half to make it 3-2 while Benjamin soon beat Walcott to make it 4-2.

But Renegades fought back well and Jamal Pereira scored and another large and raucous crowd was on their feet with the score on 4-3 for Leopold Street.

A good save from Norville prevented the equaliser as Renegades stepped up the intensity.

However, it was Leopold Street who made it 6-3 as the on-fire Benjamin scored twice in rapid succession just before the final whistle was blown.

The very competitive encounter saw hard fought football being played which resulted in 18 fouls being registered in the game with 10 of them going against Renegades.

In the second match, the fans in the stands, who were ever so often reminded by the DJ, to keep their masks on, witnessed another riveting contest in which Bent Street demolished a spirited Back Circle unit 7-4 after a competitive first half.

In the first half Jermaine Junor opened the scoring for Bent Street before Daniel Wilson made it two-nil.

Bent Street’s keeper saved a penalty before the ball rebounded from his body and Jermaine Beckles fired in the rebound for Back Circle before Stephon Reynolds made it 2-2 a few seconds later.

In an entertaining first half, William Europe scored for Bent Street and at half time the score read Bent Street 3, Back Circle 2 and a pulsating second half was anticipated.

With rain pounding on the roof of the Sports Hall on a wet and cold night, Bent Street turned the heat inside the ‘Hall’ as the red hot Junor added four goals to the one he scored in the first half.

And although Selwyn Williams and Raushan Ritch found the back of the net, it was too little too late as Bent Street advanced to the Semi-finals.

There were two exhibition games before the quarter finals action commenced.

The next two quarter-finals games are scheduled for tonight from 8:00pm with Sparta Boss facing off with Berbice All Stars and Gold is Money playing North East.

Pic – Revaldo Walcott brilliantly saved two penalties for the Renegades. (Sean Devers photo)