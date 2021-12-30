Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

GCOS highlight raffle results and review of the past year

Dec 30, 2021 Sports

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The Executives and members of the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) expressed sincere gratitude to the many entities and individuals whose benevolence, generosity and sense of patriotism helped us to successfully undertake a variety of charitable projects during the Year 2021.

Some of the prize winners in the raffle.

The Committee was also able to provide assistance to many citizens who faced daunting challenges, while during the same period they continued to focus on the development of young athletes.
The Guyana Committee of Services spearheaded the building of a cottage at Mora Camp, Bartica, for a single-parent mother in distress and another at Fort Ordinance, Canje.
“We organised athletic training and financed camps for schools in Linden, Georgetown, and Berbice. We supplied athletic gears and equipment to youth clubs in several regions; and distributed close to 700 quality running shoes to individuals and clubs in several regions.
The Committee contributed stop watches for the Guyana Teachers Union’s Schools Athletic Championships for several years, and a modest per diem for athletes who participated in the Junior Carifta Games as well as athletes who obtained scholarships to study abroad,” said Committee member Leslie Black, a former National Athletes Coach.
The Committee also distributed hampers during the period when the Covid-19 pandemic stung hardest.

The house in Bartica.

According to Black, all that was accomplished was realised solely because of the goodwill and philanthropic spirit displayed by generous sponsors; among them Payless Variety Store, Star Party Rentals, Builders Lumber Yard, M & M Snackette, Mike’s Pharmacy, Compatriots Peter Clark, Danny Persaud, Jason Black and Andy Medas King all of New York, GuyBisco, Royal Glass & Aluminium Works, C Mobile, Elegance Jewellery, Reggie’s Wholesale & Auto Sale, Bob and Sons Supermarket, Danzies Auto Sales & Boutique, Game Express, Anil Regal Stationary, Parmasar Accounting Firm, Ken Philips York AC, Gismos & Gadgets, Mohamed’s Enterprise, HJ Radio, Love and Laughter, the hard-working Guyana Committee of Services volunteers and His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative republic of Guyana.
“At this special period of goodwill, the Guyana Committee of Services wishes to extend Yuletide Greetings and best wishes for the continued success of endeavours managed by our sponsors and supporters; as well as our members whose sacrifices have yielded so much joy to many failing hearts,” continued Black.
The Guyana Committee of Services final project for this year was a Raffle which was drawn on Sunday 19th December, 2021 at NCN Channel 11 Studios, Homestretch Avenue. The following are winners:
These are the winners: 1st Saskia Cummings, 2nd Triple A, 3rd Elegance Jewellery and pawnshop, 4th Christina Richards, 5th Cyril, 6th Vijay Balgobin, 7th Calo, 8th Theonya Lambert, 9th Owen Verwey, 10th Ruth Wilson
The first prize winner collected $1,000,000.

 

