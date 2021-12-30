Fully vaccinated woman is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update December 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A fully vaccinated 65-year-old woman from Region One (Barima Waini), who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the woman died on December 28 while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,051.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard the Health Ministry recorded 87 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 39,238.
The dashboard also shows that there are six patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 persons in institutional isolation, 604 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,544 persons have recovered from the virus.
