Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. sponsors Best Goalie prizes for Women and Men Super 16 Tourneys

Kaieteur News – Still a young and fledgling entity, the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. has still seen it as part of their responsibility to encourage and motivate goalkeepers aiming to be the best they can be.

To this end, the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. has committed to sponsoring the respective Best Goalkeeper prizes for the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup and the Women’s Super 16 Festival, the latter being played for the first time ever.

Director of the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc., former National player and current National Coach commented: “We are committed to the development of all Goalkeepers in Guyana. We understand the importance of the Goalkeepers in football and would like to create an enthusiasm for this position.”

DeViera posited that his Academy has been working to create that mindset in the specialized position ever since 2018.

“We have contributed and would continue to contribute to the GFF-K&S year end tournament and we are pleased to be associated with them. This year we would be sponsoring the Best Goalkeepers prizes for both the Men and Women Super 16 tournaments.”

He revealed that the player winning this prize in the Men’s version of the competition would be receiving a Trophy and Cash, while the Female winner would be rewarded with a Trophy and three months’ supply of Bliss by Blu Hair Cream which is the official sponsor of the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc.

Accepting the sponsorship packages from Mr. DeViera was President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde who, whilst thanking him for his benevolence, complimented the Academy for partnering with the organisers.

“On behalf of the respective organisers, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Eon DeViera Goalkeeping Academy Inc. for being a part of both competitions in a tangible way. I am sure the goalkeepers would be taking note of the prizes and go all out to capture the eyes of the adjudicators in order to win the prize in each tournament.

We look forward to your continued support and wish the Academy the very best for years to come.”