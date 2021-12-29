“You will be murdered on the spot”

– bandit tells law student during robbery



Kaieteur News – “If you scream, you would be murdered on the spot,” were the words of a cutlass-wielding bandit who robbed a law student from the School of the Nations during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Anastasia Tristan Henry, a 18-year-old student who resides at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) told Kaieteur News during a telephone interview that on Boxing Day night her sister, her boyfriend along with Henry attended a family wedding just a few houses away from her home. She said while returning home at 02:00hrs they parked the car outside of her residence. She opened the gate and as they attempted to approach the door of the house she encountered two men dressed in dark-coloured clothing who rode up to them on bicycles. The men were armed with cutlasses.

The young lady explained to this newspaper that one of bandits attacked her sister and boyfriend and the other bandit attacked her. Henry said during the robbery, one of the bandits placed a cutlass under her neck and told her if she screamed: “I would murder you on the spot.” Henry noted that she remained quiet and told the bandit he can have her jewellery and to leave her. She related that the bandit had desperately wanted to kidnap her.

Henry reported the matter to the Beterverwagting Police Station and a neighbour has since turned over surveillance footage to police detectives. In a social media post which Henry urged: “Please be very careful guys. Stay safe. I am so thankful that I am alive today. But at the same time I am trying to cope with it.”