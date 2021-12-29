Water pull off too slow

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Dutch tell we dat we gat to learn to live with water. But we trying not to live with water but to get rid ah de water as soon as we can. But dat gan be a failed strategy because we nah gat de storage and de run-off too slow.

We fuhget dat lang ago dem houses used to build pun stilts because de water used to deh pun de land fuh days till it drain off. But these days people turning dem bottom house into living quarters and still complaining ‘bout floods.

De British bin leff a good system in place. Dem gutter used to be shallow but it used to be clean and de rain used to fall whole day and dem trench never overtop because dem was deep and dem koker use to drain off de water quick, quick.

Nowadays, nuff ah dem koker wah wukkin’, half dead and dem pump wah supplementing dem koker nah able to tek off de amount of water pun de land.

Nuff ah dem gutter and trench block also up. And suh it holding less water dan before. One man did calculate dat if we dig dem trench wan extra metre deep, dem gan hold much more water. But de Dutch also tell we dat we gat to do de statistical wuk. We nah know as yet how much volume of water gan deh pun de land and how fast is de run-off. So we guessing we way.

And we nah accepting dat we gat to learn to live with de water. Dah mean we gat to store de water better until we can drain it to de river and ocean.

Talk half and leh God do he wuk.