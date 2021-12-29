Water pull off too slow

Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Dutch tell we dat we gat to learn to live with water. But we trying not to live with water but to get rid ah de water as soon as we can. But dat gan be a failed strategy because we nah gat de storage and de run-off too slow.
We fuhget dat lang ago dem houses used to build pun stilts because de water used to deh pun de land fuh days till it drain off. But these days people turning dem bottom house into living quarters and still complaining ‘bout floods.
De British bin leff a good system in place. Dem gutter used to be shallow but it used to be clean and de rain used to fall whole day and dem trench never overtop because dem was deep and dem koker use to drain off de water quick, quick.
Nowadays, nuff ah dem koker wah wukkin’, half dead and dem pump wah supplementing dem koker nah able to tek off de amount of water pun de land.
Nuff ah dem gutter and trench block also up. And suh it holding less water dan before. One man did calculate dat if we dig dem trench wan extra metre deep, dem gan hold much more water. But de Dutch also tell we dat we gat to do de statistical wuk. We nah know as yet how much volume of water gan deh pun de land and how fast is de run-off. So we guessing we way.
And we nah accepting dat we gat to learn to live with de water. Dah mean we gat to store de water better until we can drain it to de river and ocean.
Talk half and leh God do he wuk.
Dec 29, 2021Scintillating performances given by Karatekas in quest for grades Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana has just held its second grading examinations since...
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 28, 2021
Dec 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – We are too divided in this country to see how fundamentally decent humans are. During the months while... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo would like us to believe that the controversies surrounding the financing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]