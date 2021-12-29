Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Teen wanted for murder of bodyguard

Dec 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – A wanted bulletin was on Tuesday issued for 18-year-old Kevin Carter, of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown, in relation to the murder of Sensei, Garfield Newton, 36, a bodyguard attached to Beharry Group of Companies.Kaieteur News reported that the police have arrested two suspects, which makes Carter the third suspect.

Wanted: Kevin Carter called “Lil Boy”.

Newton was shot dead during the course of a robbery just about 22:00hrs Christmas Eve night at Campbell Street, Albouystown.According to police reports, moments before Newton was killed, he visited a goldsmith in the Campbell Street area, where he collected a silver hand band, a gold chain and two gold rings which he had taken to be cleaned earlier. It was while heading back to his company’s vehicle—which was parked on Sussex Street—that the fatal incident occurred.
The goldsmith told police that about five minutes after Newton left to go to his vehicle, a teenager came and informed him that the person (Newton) who came to collect the jewelry was shot and lying on the street. Immediately after hearing this, the goldsmith reported that he went out to the street and saw Newton lying motionless. The Emergency Medical Technicians that were summoned to the scene pronounced Newton dead on the spot.

Dead, Garfield Newton.

His body which bore a gunshot wound to his chest was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a Post Mortem examination.
According to reports, detectives on the scene found that the jewellery Newton reportedly had in his possession, a firearm and ammunition, property of the company and a cell phone were all missing. Information reaching investigators has since revealed that three men in a motorcar were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the incident occurred.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kevin Carter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

