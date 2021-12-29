Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Health Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 cases, 7 in ICU

Dec 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday recorded 32 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 39,151.
According to the Ministry’s latest COVID-19 dashboard, seven patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 persons are in institutional isolation, 598 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 37,465 persons have since recovered, while a total of 1,050 persons have since died from the virus.

IKO Karate Academy of Guyana second grading examinations

