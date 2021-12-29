Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc. and Charles Ceres behind GFF K&S tourney

Dec 29, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – A long time supporter of football and more notably the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation over the years, Charles Ceres and his Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc. Company, has maintained that longstanding tradition with the advent of this year’s collaboration between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Kashif and Shanghai ((K&S) Organisation.

charles Series presents to GFF K&S – Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major (left) observers as Charles Ceres (centre) hands over his contribution to Wayne Forde yesterday.

This collaboration with its many partners, which include the government through the Ministry of Sports and the many business partners in corporate Guyana, has seen three tournaments being contested at once for the first time involving Men, Women and the Indoor or Futsal arm of the glorious game of football.
Mr. Ceres made a contribution to the successful staging of the event to GFF President Wayne Forde in the presence of Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major yesterday, expressing his and company’s pleasure at being able to support football at this time when players are returning to the field of play after an almost two-year halt due to the current global Covid-19 pandemic affecting all spheres of life.
Mr. Forde in accepting the support, thanked Mr. Ceres for his generosity and continued support of the sport, noting that it’s these kinds of assistance from businesses and businessmen like Mr. Ceres that adds fuel to make the football machinery function and develop and aid the dreams of so many young men and women seeking to make careers out of the sport in one way or the other.
Major was also grateful for the continued support of Mr. Ceres and the events the K&S Org. has promoted and now this yearend extravaganza despite the weather forcing the organisers to switch matches at short notice.
The competition in both the Men and Women game have reached the semifinal stage with mouthwatering action set for today and tomorrow at the Leonora facility on the Westside.

 

