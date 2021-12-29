Govt. marginalising citizens, putting money in party hacks pockets—says ANUG

Kaieteur News – A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has knocked the PPP/C Government for breaking down the guardrails of good governance, to marginalise citizens and put money in the pockets of party hacks and friends.

In a wide ranging statement which touches on governance of the country, the party also signaled its opposition to the new Natural Resources Bill which is to be debated in Parliament today, saying it will set the stage for ramped up spending spree and corruption.

“A New and United Guyana has observed the policy of governance by the People’s Progressive Party since their return to power, and regrets to note an alarming trend to dispense with necessary systemic safeguards, to marginalise the citizens of Guyana who are not perceived to number among the party faithful, and to favour those citizens of Guyana who are perceived to be supporters, while shaping statutory institutions and systems to facilitate easy access to State resources to pursue this divisive agenda,” ANUG said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANUG is one of many small parties that sprung to life in the run up to last year’s general elections and had given the PPP/C critical support in the aftermath of the elections impasse. However, its statement chastising the government’s management of the affairs of the state represents a serious indictment on the Irfaan Ali administration which has been under enormous pressure in recent months.

“Our democratically elected Government is using the absolute power enjoyed under the current Constitutional system to consolidate its power, to streamline up its unobstructed access to State funds, and to exclude any non-PPP Guyanese from access to information which would enable scrutiny of its management of the country and its resources,” ANUG, which is one of the joinder parties that has a seat in Parliament stated.

Listing the transgressions of the government, ANUG said it first used its majority in Parliament to authorise an increase in the amount of money it may borrow. “It then began to spend large sums of money on ad hoc and poorly monitored cash hand-outs and inadequately audited and poorly monitored contract awards,” AUNUG stated.

The party said this expenditure could only have been funded by increased borrowing, and it is likely that borrowing was done against the collateral of the Petroleum Fund. “But what was the money spent on? Billions of dollars were given to agriculture producers and to sugar workers. Billions were spent in the award of contracts to party supporters. In respect of the awards of contracts, where kickbacks are easy and party loyalty can be rewarded, qualification criteria were and are being overlooked or ignored altogether,’ ANUG said.

The party said, bidding processes were and are undermined and the best bidder is not certain to be the bidder to whom the contract is awarded. “The party faithful are receiving their rewards. Most recently, the Government has indicated its intention to use its majority in Parliament to amend the Petroleum legislation by removing any meaningful safeguard against its unrestricted access to the Oil Fund. The spending spree will now ramp up.”

According to ANUG, the hardships endured by those not numbered among the party faithful are equally unacceptable, as is the Government’s treatment of those categories of Guyanese who traditionally fall within the ranks of Opposition supporters. “When the nurses in Linden protested against mistreatment by hospital administration, their reward was threats to deduct the protest days from their salary. When teachers ’concerns were in the spotlight, the Government did not ‘have time’ to consult the Teachers’ Union, which it deemed to be political. Most egregious was the unilateral 7% increase for public servants. This increase was not offered with an apology and expression of hope for better,” ANUG observed.

The small party said Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh was ‘pleased to announce now that your Government will be paying an across-the- board increase of seven (7) percent to public servants, teachers, members of the disciplined services, constitutional office holders, as well as government pensioners.’ A clerk in the public service will therefore receive a monthly increase of five thousand dollars. But $250,000 handouts were given gratis to sugar workers. “The reality is that the Government sees itself to be untouchable, thanks to the equally divisive and heavy-handed governance methods of the APNU before 2020, and the flagrant and failed attempt by that party to rig the 2020 elections after it realised it had lost the vote,” ANUG said.

According to ANUG, the Coalition has managed to reinforce every stereotype of its Burnhamite image – which alienates any independent voter and ensures party loyalty of the PPP traditionalists. “Faced with criticism from its supporters about corruption, cronyism and poor governance, the PPP will simply respond: ‘Do you want those people back in power? ’ A New and United Guyana asks Guyanese to consider what it is that we want for Guyana, and how those dreams can be made reality. One side cannot simply ignore the wishes and views of the other side; there must be a mutually agreed accommodation. But on what terms? It is time to formulate solutions.”