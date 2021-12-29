GFF-K&S Super 16 continues tonight with semifinal shindig

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif & Shanghai (K&S) 2021 Super 16 football tournament continues tonight at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, with two mouth-watering semifinal matches beginning at 18:00hrs sharp.The first match will feature the star-studded Western Tigers being pitted against the gritty Police FC for a place in the final and a chance at the grand cash prize of $2Million.

Meanwhile, the feature match is the most anticipated, defending champions Guyana Defence Force will come up against Den Amstel FC that has silenced many doubters to reach this stage of the competitions.Following their majorly convincing 3-1 quarterfinal win against last year’s losing finalists; Fruta Conquerors Football Club, Den Amstel will surely not be taken lightly by the army men, who will be able to take home the coveted BACIF brass trophy if they managed to win the GFF-K&S year-end Super 16 for a second time.

Head Coach of Den Amstel, O’Neal Yearwood, during an invited comment, mentioned that the West Demerara based club is ready for any challenge and despite the challenges, they have managed to reach this stage and they will continue to give it their best.

A total of G$3,750,000 in prize monies will be paid out to the resulting top four finishers in the event, with the eventual winners pocketing G$2,000,000.

The runners-up will collect G$1,000,000, with the third and fourth place finishers walking away with G$500,000 and G$250,000 respectively.

The GFF/K&S Super 16 is made possible by the following sponsors: Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, KFC GUYANA, Mohamed’s Enterprise, MVP Sports, Dinars Trading, DDL with Pepsi, Gatorade, Diamond Water, Statement Investment Inc.,

HJTV & 94.1, Stars Party Rental,

Namilco, Capelli Sports, Fireside Grill N Chill, Cevons waste Management, Tony’s Jewellery Store, Daphness Foundation of New York, Ground Structural Engineering, Fast Lane Auto Spares, Bakewell, Pegasus Guyana, C MOBILE, Jim’s Variety Store, New GPC – Mr. Bobby Ramroop, Secure