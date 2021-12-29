Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Two benefit from trophies donated by Trophy Stall

Kaieteur News – The pair of U-17 cricketers, Tomesh Hemraj and Lutesh Singh of No72 All Stars Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, recently benefited from ‘cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’ project.

Despite limited cricket on the field due to Covid 19, the youngsters were rewarded at the clubs Annual Award Ceremony for their performances on the field, education and discipline.

Hemraj was voted the best wicketkeeper/batsman and Singh for his all-round performances.

Both trophies were donated to the project by Ramesh Sunich, Owner/Managing Director of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and branches across the Country.

The trophies were presented to Ajay Ramdhari, a representative of the club by Miss Chitra Bedissee, Manager of Trophy Stall, Port Mourant Branch.

Ramdhari explained that this award ceremony was to help keep the players motivated more than anything with the hope of not losing too many young talents during this prolonged Covid 19 period.

He thanked the sponsor and the partners of the project for their fine gesture. Miss Bedissee said that her Company is happy to be part of this initiative and to make a difference in the lives of young people and provide an opportunity for them to improve their skills.

Anil Beharry, a partner along with Kishan Dass in this initiative, thanked Ramesh Such of Trophy Stall for his support and encouraged all young cricketers and youths in general to stay focused, train hard, stay disciplined and educate themselves. He added that education plays a major part in one’s success.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

To date, twenty-one young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown, East Canje, Lower East Coast, Berbice and now Upper Corentyne area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, two trophies, eight bats, six pairs of batting pads and six pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from a pair of stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats.

This initiative to provide Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients.

Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry or Kishan Das.

Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy.

More distributions will be done as soon as possible. (Sean Devers)