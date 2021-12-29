Bomb scare cancels Edghill’s end-of-year briefing

Kaieteur News – A bomb scare yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) forced the cancellation of the Ministry of Public Works end-of-year press conference.

Moments after Ministers from the ministry, Bishop Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar, other officials and media representatives’ settled in at the dome of the ACCC to commence the press

conference, they were informed of an alleged bomb on the premises.The bomb scare was instantly announced and the persons in attendance at the press conference were asked to immediately evacuate the building. After evacuating the

building Minister Edghill said, “So I suggest that we return to our offices and I will give you a new date for when we will proceed.

My apologies. Thank you.”The Guyana Police Force (GPF) was called in and the premises were searched. However, up to press time there had been no update on the bomb scare.

The press conference was set for the Ministers to give an update on projects that their Ministry had embarked on.