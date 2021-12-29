Latest update December 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bomb scare cancels Edghill’s end-of-year briefing

Dec 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A bomb scare yesterday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) forced the cancellation of the Ministry of Public Works end-of-year press conference.

The Ministers, along with other officials and media representatives outside after evacuating the building.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, evacuating the building.

Moments after Ministers from the ministry, Bishop Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar, other officials and media representatives’ settled in at the dome of the ACCC to commence the press
conference, they were informed of an alleged bomb on the premises.The bomb scare was instantly announced and the persons in attendance at the press conference were asked to immediately evacuate the building. After evacuating the
building Minister Edghill said, “So I suggest that we return to our offices and I will give you a new date for when we will proceed.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar (center) evacuating the building.

My apologies. Thank you.”The Guyana Police Force (GPF) was called in and the premises were searched. However, up to press time there had been no update on the bomb scare.
The press conference was set for the Ministers to give an update on projects that their Ministry had embarked on.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

IKO Karate Academy of Guyana second grading examinations

IKO Karate Academy of Guyana second grading examinations

Dec 29, 2021

Scintillating performances given by Karatekas in quest for grades Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana has just held its second grading examinations since...
Read More
Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc. and Charles Ceres behind GFF K&S tourney

Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc....

Dec 29, 2021

GFF-K&S Super 16 continues tonight with semifinal shindig

GFF-K&S Super 16 continues tonight with...

Dec 29, 2021

Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers...

Dec 29, 2021

Eastman Hat-trick sends Police through to final four in Women’s Super 16 football

Eastman Hat-trick sends Police through to final...

Dec 28, 2021

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams completes massive 2021 Christmas Outreach Programme- thousands benefits

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams completes massive 2021...

Dec 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]