RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams completes massive 2021 Christmas Outreach Programme- thousands benefits

7th Edition of Christmas Village, a smashing success

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS and its twelve cricket teams on Friday last completed a very successful 2021 Christmas Outreach programme. The teams and the management of the club led by Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster between the 1st to 24th of December, worked beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate

than themselves. The highlight of the massive programme was the hosting of the seventh edition of the very popular Christmas Village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from the 21st to 24th.

The village was held under very strict covid 19 regulations as per instructions of the National Task Force and was attended by thousands of kids and their parents. Among the numerous attractions were over twenty inflatable characters, two nativity scenes, 20 feet Christmas tree, Christmas Star, three toy houses, Family bridge, Christmas Chimney, Santa and his Sleigh, two large portraits for families to take photos and numerous children games.

Foster, stated that the village achieved all of its objectives of providing relaxation, social cohesion among residents, promoting the true tradition of Christmas and attracting visitors to Guyana smallest township.

Other activities under the 31st edition of the Christmas programme included the distribution of one thousand food hampers, seven thousands toys, one thousand special

Christmas Packages, educational materials, cycles and several other items to less fortunate families.

Foster stated that each of the hampers consisted a total of eighteen food items and was mainly sponsored by West Indies player Shimron Hetmyer and his wife Nirvani with support from several other sponsors.

The RHTYSC,MS used a network of over eighty churches, clubs, individuals and NGOs to distribute toys in each area of Region Six, while donations were also made to the Camaal and Cannan Children Homes located at Chesney and Port Mourant respectively. Among the organisations receiving toys were St Mary Anglican Church, St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, Guyana Development Center, Rose Hall Assembly of God, Deeper Water Assembly, Rose Hall Wesleyan Church, Suresh Sugrim, Indira Jafferally, Bethel Full Gospel and the Deeper Life Ministry.One thousand special packages including apples, wall nuts, juices, drinks, sweets and biscuits were shared out to families, while the Rose Hall Town outposts of the Police Force and Fire Service also benefitted from donations of the packages. Hundreds of senior citizens received a surprise Christmas breakfast, while $620,000 worth of educational items including school bags, exercise books, pens, pencils and rulers were shared out to 450 students, compliments of Imran Mcsood and Rena Amjad of St Marten.

Fifteen youths received cycles to attend school and cricket practice, while the club also made financial donations worth four hundred thousand dollars to families to assist them to obtain much needed household items. One elderly resident received a financial grant to assist in the construction of a septic tank, while the town council of Rose Hall Town also received a small financial donation to provide a yearend bonus to its workers. Each employee of the council also received a food hamper from the teams.

The RHTYSC,MS also assisted the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in a special way by donating hampers for every family in the church along with toys for every child. The club also presented church members with a special Christmas Gift while every student received two thousand dollars worth of educational materials. Members of the St Mary Anglican Church also received a Christmas gift from the hardworking and dedicated cricketers of Guyana leading youth and sports club.

Among the other programmes sponsored by the RHTYSC,MS during the period were a feeding programme, a two hour Christmas Concert featuring the Friends Of New Amsterdam Musical band and several churches in the Lower Corentyne area, and a one hour television programme with the youths of St Francis .Foster stated that the club cherishes its relationship with the Roman Catholic Church as it is the church which played a massive role in the formation of the club which is the only one in Guyana to have ever received a national award.

The club and its cricket teams would like to express its thanks to all of the donors who came on board. Foster, stated that the list is very long but he would like to specially expressed thanks to Mr and Mrs Shimron Hetmyer who donated $2.2M worth of food items for the hamper project. The teams of the RHTYSC are Poonai Pharmacy under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and second division, Pepsi under 19 and intermediate, Metro Females, VITALITY under 23, Namilco Under 21 and first division.