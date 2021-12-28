Over-seas based Guyanese pensioner arrested for rape of 13-year-old girl

Kaieteur News – An over-seas based Guyanese pensioner, aged 55, is currently in police custody after allegations surfaced that he reportedly had sexual relations with—raped—a 13-year-old girl, who he shared a relationship with.

According to reports, after the young girl’s father lodged a report at the Cove and John Police Station yesterday, a squad of Law Enforcement Officers was subsequently dispatched to the child’s mother’s home. The child’s father and mother have been separated for some number of years.

However, neighbours claimed that the man reportedly sent money to the mother through a local money transfer company; they added that the teen took a taxi on her own from home to pick him up at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The pensioner is presently on a vacation visit for nine-days in Guyana. Today will make it seven days since he has been in Guyana.

According to the police, the man was arrested on Boxing Day at 12:30hrs at the teen’s residence and placed into custody. However, he is yet to be charged at the Cove and John Police Station and an investigation has been launched.

Kaieteur News was reliable informed by concerned neighbours that the young girl was seen with the elderly man, on at least five occasions, two in October and three in December, when he visited the teen’s mother’s residence somewhere on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

It was also revealed that the man had made advances to have a committed common-law relationship with the young girl and even promised her to deal with all expenses of the home. The mother of the teen is highly aware that they were sexually intimate.

Attempts have also been made to have the matter swept under the carpet but the concerned neighbours in the area where the young girl resides, decided to take the matter to this newspaper to expose the current situation.

Neighbours also stated that the child failed to resume her attendance at school, ever since school re-opened for this term.

This publication was informed that once there is enough evidence, the man could be charged for Statutory Rape. This was revealed by the Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene, during a telephone interview with this newspaper on Monday morning.

According to the Sexual Offences Act of 2010, children under 16 years of age cannot in law, give consent to sexual intercourse and a wide range of other sexual activities. It is a criminal offence for anyone to have sexual intercourse with a child who is under sixteen years of age. The neighbours explained that the child was placed into hiding by a family relative, which was also to prevent her from taking a vaginal medical examination to prove if the girl was sexually active at a tender age. Nevertheless, the child was later found yesterday by her father around 15:45hrs.

Furthermore, the mother was not arrested, and neighbours pointed out that she is currently verbally abusing her neighbours.

She said “Ize wam to y’all skun* man, must mind y’all own fuc*ing business sometimes.”

They also alleged that the man had many other relationships with young girls at a tender age, and which caused the man to separate from his wife. The police confirmed with this newspaper that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.