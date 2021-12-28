National Flood Taskforce on high alert- CDC

Kaieteur News – The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has reported that the National Flood Taskforce is on high alert, following a series of flood reports in the capital city on Monday.

According to the CDC, up to late last evening, sections of Georgetown were still inundated, as a result of hours of rainfall.

“As a result, the National Flood Taskforce, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Hydro meteorological Office, relevant Ministries, City Engineers and the Mayor’s Office, all Regional Executive Officers and the CDC are on high alert and are closely monitoring the situation” the organization noted.

Furthermore, it reported that as of yesterday afternoon, all the pumps in the city were completely functional.

However, sources who were part of an assessment exercise revealed that Durban Street, between Chapel and Victor Streets was the most affected area. This was so since road works in the area left the drains blocked. Other areas under water which were visited include Bel Air and Ruimveldt.

The CDC assured that engineers are monitoring the situation on a 24 hour basis, while the NDIA has indicated that the Koker/Sluice will be open to facilitate better drainage.

It added that the National Flood Taskforce will monitor countrywide reports and weather patterns will be ready to deploy resources and aid if necessary.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and cautious, and to report any further impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.

With more rains expected in the next few months, the Government of Guyana is rushing to spend over $200 million to clear city drains, canals, streets and alleyways in bid to prevent flooding.

This is according to two ‘Invitation for Bids’ published on November 24th edition of the Kaieteur News.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture public notice, NDIA is inviting suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the project, “Manual Monthly Maintenance (MMM) Cleaning (January to December) 2022, of Drainage and Irrigation Channels within Georgetown, Demerara Mahaica, Region Four: Lots 1-55). These works according to a total amount of its engineer estimate is to cost $199,356,020.

Another set of projects, which were to be opened on December 14, 2021 are for the cleaning of Cummings canal which is estimated to cost $14,342,400 according to engineer’s estimate, the cleaning of Downer canal which is expected to cost $16,140,000 and the cleaning of Ruimveldt north drainage and daily cleaning of trash racks within that area which is to cost $15,000,600.