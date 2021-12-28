KN publisher’s Tick Tock messages irk Vice President

– calls on supporters to take on challenge

Kaieteur News – With already over 11,000 followers on the latest social media phenomenon, Tik Tok, Kaieteur News Publisher Glenn Lall, has seized the opportunity to enlighten Guyanese on the most disturbing occurrences taking place locally, but Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is fearful of the messages being shared by Lall.

On a Christmas Eve programme aired on the National Communications Network (NCN), Jagdeo complained of Lall’s messages, labelling them “asinine views”.

According to Jagdeo, “I personally I find it very distasteful that this guy (Lall) would every day go on Tik Tok and routinely lie and some asinine views (are) passed off as analysis there and my fear is that people will actually believe some of these things. Not because they have any merit, but because of the preponderance of the messages, you know it bears down on you (after) the daily grind, (when) you repeat it over and over and over again”.

In one example given by the Vice President, he said that he has publicly dismissed claims that the Marriott Hotel is owned by him or Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh.

“You know we have dispelled that, that the Marriott belongs to me or Ashni Singh, etcetera. The last Government knew that the Marriott is 100 percent owned by Guyanese. It’s one of the most profitable Marriott’s in the world, (but) he still continues with this nonsense and how do you respond to a person who is almost a raving lunatic on a daily basis? How does a Government respond to that without really demeaning itself, or going down to that level”? Jagdeo reasoned.

On this note, he called on his Party supporters to challenge Lall in the comment sections of his videos.

“I think people who support the Government also have to go to these web pages and point out sense, you know the comments section. They should go and take on the nonsense there. Not by being abusive, but just pointing out the facts and how stupid sometimes the views are…and then maybe we would have that balance,” the former President explained.

He added, “they think that the money is just falling from heaven and the streets of Guyana are paved with oil money? And that all Guyanese should stop working and we should all get a big paycheck every day? We have to work hard to change this country. How do you address that? And then people go there so we cannot, we will not be tiktoking, but we are hoping that (by) putting out information, more people will read”.

Lall has been using the online social media platform, to share his observations and comments on critical subjects, especially regarding spending from the public purse.

It is the Publisher’s position that Guyana needs to “wake up” hence, he has been taking advantage of his viewership to share such messages.

In fact, he is adamant that certain questions must be answered by the leaders, who remain behind their office doors, and only speak when “authorized” to do so.

When it comes to the Marriott Hotel, it must be noted that over US$50 million was invested into the public/private partnership venture.

Initially, Government had plugged in US$20M leaving it to find another US$37M from a private investor and a syndicated loan, managed by Republic Bank Trinidad Limited.

However, that US$37M had remained elusive as a court case filed by former Opposition’ Member of Parliament, Desmond Trotman, has sought to block the mortgaging of the Kingston property.

Even though an investor had come along, the name of the official was never released; hence the question still remains as to who is the owner or shareholders involved and are benefitting from a project paid in part by tax payers’ dollars.