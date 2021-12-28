Latest update December 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Elderly woman's skeletal remains found in home

Kaieteur News – The skeletal remains of a 57-year-old woman, was found lying on the kitchen floor of her home on Saturday last by a party of police officers.
The discovery of the body comes after her brother-in-law, Compton Dyal, age 63, visited her home but got no response.
He then summoned the police to the scene, where they discovered her skeletal remains in the kitchen in the lower flat of the house, which is located at 106, Dr. Miller Street, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
According to the police, the deceased resided alone in a two-storey wooden structure and she would normally secure her home and remained isolated from her family members and friends.
The condition of her health was said to be unknown, since she usually does not visit any health institution.
The deceased was last seen about three weeks ago by her neighbours. The scene was processed and photographed and the skeletal remains of the woman was taken to the Jerrick’s Funeral Parlour for storage. The home was not found ransacked and several persons were questioned and statements taken. Investigations are currently ongoing.

