Eastman Hat-trick sends Police through to final four in Women’s Super 16 football

Kaieteur News – Onika Eastman netted a hat-trick as Police trounced Bartica 10-1 to advance to the final four of the Guyana Football Federation- GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament on Saturday last at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

Police took an early lead when Lakeisha Pearson netted in the 5th minute before Eastman stretched the lead in the 17th minute. Kirsty Thomas slotted home for the home side in 20th minute before Eastman found the back of the net five minutes later.

Tiandi Smith fired home in the 29th minute and netted her second nine minutes later as Police enjoyed a 5-1 lead at the break.

Jimmaica Hunte scored three minutes into the second half before Deekola Chester fired home in the 51st as Police continued to dominate.

Nicola Argyle fired home in the 70th minute before Eastman netted her hat-trick seven minutes later while Argyle found the back of the net in the 88th minute to crown a fine game for the visitors.