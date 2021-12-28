Driver succumbs to injuries following Berbice car crash

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old hire car driver of Lot 86, Churchill Street, Springlands, Corentyne Berbice, has succumbed to his injuries, following a vehicular accident along the Bush Lot Public road, Corentyne, East Bank Berbice (EBB) on Christmas Eve day last.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 07:20hrs along the public road, involving hire car driver Vishal Rabinchand, a 26-year-old who resides at Lot 18, Haswell Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, and deceased hire car driver, Ajya Caramchan.

According to police investigators, Rabinchand was proceeding east, along the northern side of the road at 65 km per hour, while Caramchan was proceeding west along the southern side of the said public road, also at a fast rate of speed and overtook an unknown vehicle which was proceeding in the same direction and ended up in the path of Rabinchand’s.

This led to Rabinchand applying to his brakes and swerving left to avoid a collision but despite his effort, Caramchan collided with the front right side of his vehicle.

As a result of the impact, both drivers received multiple injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and were subsequently rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

Rabinchand was treated and sent away from the said institution while Caramchan was transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical attention and where he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment about 13:00hrs.

His body is presently lying at New Amsterdam Mortuary, awaiting Post Mortem examination.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the discharged driver, subsequent to a breathalyzer test being conducted on him which read zero. He remains in custody assisting with the investigation.