COVID pandemic ‘gives birth’ to over 30 babies on Christmas Day

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News -More than 30 bouncing babies were delivered this year on Christmas Day, amidst the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

The country’s first set of Christmas babies, a boy and girl were born at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) at exactly 12:15am. This year, the GPHC saw a total of 10 babies being born, five girls and five boys.Given its usual Christmas Day tradition, the hospital’s maternity unit was visited by First Lady, Arya Ali, where she delivered care packages to the mothers of the newborn.

Alexandra Jerry of Jawala village, Region Seven, who was the first to give birth to the first boy at the GPHC, told Kaieteur News that she was never expecting to give birth on Christmas Day.

Jerry related that she was expecting to give birth a day or two, before December 25. Nevertheless, the first-time mother said, she is very much thankful and happy to deliver a healthy baby boy.

Mother of the first baby girl to be delivered at the GPHC, was Natasha Richards, of Region One. Richards noted that to give birth on Christmas Day was no surprise because she was expecting to deliver anytime during the holidays.The elated woman shared that her bouncing baby girl, who weighed little over eight pounds is the 10th child she have given birth to.

In Region Three, the West Demerara Regional Hospital welcomed a total of seven babies, four boys and three girls.

The first to be born was a girl at approximately 05:28hrs to mother—Basmattie Sukhdeo.

The second baby

was at 06:38hrs to mother, Naomi Ramdeholl, the third was at 08:30hrs to mother Linda Elizabeth, the fourth was at Shona Gibson at 11:05hrs, the fifth was at 17:35hrs to mother Natasha Dass.

Dass’s baby was the special delivery of the day, given she was the first delivery of a severe preterm (premature baby).

After a history of infertility, Dass at the age of 37 welcome her first live baby.The sixth baby to be delivered at the hospital was at 21:20hrs to mother Tiffany Wilson while the last of the day was delivered to mother Karren Andries at approximately 23:15hrs.

Over in Region Six, at the New Amsterdam Hospital, its maternity ward welcomed a total of five bundles of joy,

three boys and two girls.The first to be born were twins, to mother Ruth McCalman, 31, of Tucber Park, New Amsterdam.

Via a C-section operation, McCalman gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at exactly 07:26hrs while her baby girl was born at 07:27hrs.

The other deliveries at the New Amsterdam hospital was another baby girl who was born at 14:00hrs to mother Ashmetha Satrohan, a 17-year-old of Number 19 Village, a baby boy at 15:38hrs to mother, Beyonce Britney Sooklall, 19, of Hopetown and lastly a baby boy at 19:15hrs to mother Ravina Hardar of Canefiled, Canjie.

Still in Region Six, the Skeldon Hospital welcomed two baby boys, first being born at 05:50 hrs to mother, Michelle Roy and the second at 07:00hrs to mother, Farzana Ali of Number 76 Housing Scheme.

Meanwhile, via its Facebook page, privately owned Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital announced the birth of 11 angels born on Christmas Day at the institution.