Latest update December 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID pandemic ‘gives birth’ to over 30 babies on Christmas Day

Dec 28, 2021 News

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News -More than 30 bouncing babies were delivered this year on Christmas Day, amidst the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

First Lady, Arya Ali at the GPHC on Christmas Day.

Twins born at the New Amsterdam Hospital

The country’s first set of Christmas babies, a boy and girl were born at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) at exactly 12:15am. This year, the GPHC saw a total of 10 babies being born, five girls and five boys.Given its usual Christmas Day tradition, the hospital’s maternity unit was visited by First Lady, Arya Ali, where she delivered care packages to the mothers of the newborn.

The 11 babies who were born at the Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

Alexandra Jerry of Jawala village, Region Seven, who was the first to give birth to the first boy at the GPHC, told Kaieteur News that she was never expecting to give birth on Christmas Day.
Jerry related that she was expecting to give birth a day or two, before December 25. Nevertheless, the first-time mother said, she is very much thankful and happy to deliver a healthy baby boy.

Natasha Richards, the first mother give birth to a baby boy at the GPHC.

Mother of the first baby girl to be delivered at the GPHC, was Natasha Richards, of Region One. Richards noted that to give birth on Christmas Day was no surprise because she was expecting to deliver anytime during the holidays.The elated woman shared that her bouncing baby girl, who weighed little over eight pounds is the 10th child she have given birth to.
In Region Three, the West Demerara Regional Hospital welcomed a total of seven babies, four boys and three girls.
The first to be born was a girl at approximately 05:28hrs to mother—Basmattie Sukhdeo.
The second baby
was at 06:38hrs to mother, Naomi Ramdeholl, the third was at 08:30hrs to mother Linda Elizabeth, the fourth was at Shona Gibson at 11:05hrs, the fifth was at 17:35hrs to mother Natasha Dass.

Twins born at the New Amsterdam Hospital

Dass’s baby was the special delivery of the day, given she was the first delivery of a severe preterm (premature baby).
After a history of infertility, Dass at the age of 37 welcome her first live baby.The sixth baby to be delivered at the hospital was at 21:20hrs to mother Tiffany Wilson while the last of the day was delivered to mother Karren Andries at approximately 23:15hrs.
Over in Region Six, at the New Amsterdam Hospital, its maternity ward welcomed a total of five bundles of joy,

three boys and two girls.The first to be born were twins, to mother Ruth McCalman, 31, of Tucber Park, New Amsterdam.

Natasha Richards, the first mother give birth to a baby boy at the GPHC.

Via a C-section operation, McCalman gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at exactly 07:26hrs while her baby girl was born at 07:27hrs.
The other deliveries at the New Amsterdam hospital was another baby girl who was born at 14:00hrs to mother Ashmetha Satrohan, a 17-year-old of Number 19 Village, a baby boy at 15:38hrs to mother, Beyonce Britney Sooklall, 19, of Hopetown and lastly a baby boy at 19:15hrs to mother Ravina Hardar of Canefiled, Canjie.
Still in Region Six, the Skeldon Hospital welcomed two baby boys, first being born at 05:50 hrs to mother, Michelle Roy and the second at 07:00hrs to mother, Farzana Ali of Number 76 Housing Scheme.
Meanwhile, via its Facebook page, privately owned Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital announced the birth of 11 angels born on Christmas Day at the institution.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Eastman Hat-trick sends Police through to final four in Women’s Super 16 football

Eastman Hat-trick sends Police through to final four in Women’s...

Dec 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – Onika Eastman netted a hat-trick as Police trounced Bartica 10-1 to advance to the final four of the Guyana Football Federation- GNWFA Women’s Super 16 tournament on Saturday...
Read More
RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams completes massive 2021 Christmas Outreach Programme- thousands benefits

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams completes massive 2021...

Dec 28, 2021

IBA congratulate Ninvalle, ‘Shakes’ on return to helm of respective bodies

IBA congratulate Ninvalle, ‘Shakes’ on return...

Dec 28, 2021

GFF/K&S Super-16

GFF/K&S Super-16

Dec 28, 2021

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Round of 16)

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Round of...

Dec 25, 2021

BCB enjoys one of its most productive year despite covid 19 pandemic

BCB enjoys one of its most productive year...

Dec 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]