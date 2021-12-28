Christmas come and gone!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh does wonder weh de Christmas gone. It does descend pun yuh so fast and it does disappear even faster. It does leff yuh feeling as if yuh miss something.

Nine out ah every 10 people when dem get ask how dem spend de Christmas holidays does claim how dem spend it quiet. But 10 out ah 10 does be in de hustle and bustle of de holidays.

Is a strange co-incidence; all de fuss in de build-up to Christmas and Boxing Day, and dem two days does be two ah de most peaceful days ah de year. With de pandemic raging it mo quiet because nuff people nah able gat de traditional Boxing Day parties weh dem does invite dem friends to.

But wat would Christmas be like without de traditions: cleaning de house, decorating de house, putting up new blinds and buying new things fuh de home? What would Christmas be like without de fairy lights and de Christmas songs, especially dem wah does play pun de radio?

Wat would Christmas be like without de mixing and de baking of de sponge cake, de black cake and de fruit cake? Wat would Christmas be like without de pepper pot, ginger beer, sorrel and de other nice things wah does prepare? And how can dere be any enjoyment without de harder drinks and when dem use to have all dem office parties and de girls dem dressing up fuh guh to wuk?

Wat would Christmas be like without No Big Thing and Stretched Out Magazine and de Braddar Christmas wat use to mek yuh laugh till yuh want cry?

Wat would Christmas be like without de toys fuh de children? And Santa Claus and de political grinches wah does try fuh spoil de solemnity of occasion with dem incivility?

Talk half and start mekkin’ yuh resolutions for de New Year!