Bus conductor, 19, dies in Boxing Day crash.

Kaieteur News – A fatal accident on the New Road Public road on the Essequibo coast Boxing Day last, has left a 19-year-old dead.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the victim has been identified as Kevin Samsundar, a resident of New Road, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that the accident occurred around 19:00hrs on Sunday last.

Samsundar, who is also believed to be a bus conductor, was at the time proceeding along the public road on his motorcycle.

The teen reportedly collided with a car, and sustained severe injuries about his body.

He was later picked up and escorted to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. Police indicated that investigations are ongoing.