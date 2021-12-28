Latest update December 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bus conductor, 19, dies in Boxing Day crash.

Dec 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A fatal accident on the New Road Public road on the Essequibo coast Boxing Day last, has left a 19-year-old dead.

Dead, Kevin Samsundar

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the victim has been identified as Kevin Samsundar, a resident of New Road, Essequibo Coast.
Reports are that the accident occurred around 19:00hrs on Sunday last.
Samsundar, who is also believed to be a bus conductor, was at the time proceeding along the public road on his motorcycle.
The teen reportedly collided with a car, and sustained severe injuries about his body.
He was later picked up and escorted to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. Police indicated that investigations are ongoing.

 

