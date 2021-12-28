18-year-old who claimed she was raped and stabbed recants her story

Latest update December 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old girl who reported to the police that she was raped and stabbed by a man, who took her out for drinks on the 24th December 2021, last, has since recanted her story. She is now denying that she was raped but that she willingly, with consent engaged in the act of sexual intercourse.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim filed a report with the police on the Christmas Day, alleging that she had left her home unknown to her mother for an outing.
She claimed while she walking on the road, a male on a motorcycle rode up to her and began engaging in a conversation.
He reportedly offered to take her out and she agreed and they both left for a local bar and consumed a beer each.
The teen alleged that the suspect, subsequently took her to his workplace where they consumed a few more beers in the company of others and shortly after had forced sexual intercourse with her against her will and consent.
He then allegedly stabbed her on her right side leg with a screwdriver after she claimed to have put up a struggle.
Following the report however, she was escorted to the hospital where a medical examination was done by a doctor on duty.
On the following day—December 26—about 17:30 hours, detectives visited the alleged scene in the company of the victim’s mother at which point she then revealed that the suspect did not stab her with a screwdriver, neither did he rape her but instead she had sex with him willingly.
Further statements have since been taken as investigations continue.
