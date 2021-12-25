Why Exxon and the ABC not speaking out against PPP/C?

Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:38 AM
Dec 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Sadly, the major oil companies Guyana, chiefly ExxonMobil and representatives of the ABC governments, are in bed with the current administration for the sole purpose of extracting as much oil, gas and money from Guyana as the PPP allows.
In fact, these corrupt officials helped the PPP to secure an electoral victory, not because they like the PPP, but because of their own interests in profiting from Guyana’s oil and gas resources. The ABC governments have a mountain of evidence of PPP corruption and human rights violations; therefore, they have more leverage to direct the show from behind the scenes. The PPP must in turn act accordingly, otherwise many of their leaders will be sanctioned and court jail time. For all of their tough talk, do you ever notice that these government officials are seldom on the frontline? Instead, they rile up the population using racist innuendos and tactics to pit Indo-Guyanese against Afro-Guyanese and employ the criminally inclined to do their dirty work.
In the end, Guyana will end up worse than Venezuela with the PPP Government. It will take time, do not concern yourself with all the grand spending that is publicised by the current PPP Government. All this is doing is putting Guyana into more debt, mortgaging the wellbeing of your grandchildren, great grandchildren, their children and subsequent generations and distracting the masses from the plans being developed and carried out. I close with this, ask yourself why we haven’t heard from any of the oil companies, especially Exxonmobil and the ABC countries through their representatives in Guyana about the dangers of removing the protective measures in place to guard against Government corruption and misuse of our oil and gas revenues? For all his shortcomings and naivety, former President David A. Granger always put Guyana and Guyanese first. This is the principle reason he and by extension the APNU-AFC Coalition were fooled by the ABC countries into thinking they were supportive of them.
Regards
C. Singh
