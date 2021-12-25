What about the retirees?

Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:36 AM
Dec 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Season’s Greetings to you and your staff, I bring to your attention the uncaring attitude of the authorities of NIS to all retirees. When they fail to pay the Government’s yearly increase that is awarded to all Public Servants, which has a reciprocal increase to pensioners, both to the (Book Person) and is retroactive, they either reduce that sum, do not pay it at all, or in this present situation, fail to increase our gratuity.
His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali recommended 7% across the board to all public servants and government pensioners, so far, the authorities at NIS have not paid this increase and in my opinion, may not pay this 7% and its retroactive sum for up to Friday 19, December, 2021, this payment has not been paid to retirees.
Pensioner
