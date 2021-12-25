Timeless gifts that are a must have for this Season & 2022

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Besides birthdays, Christmas is one of the quintessential periods of the year where we get to demonstrate in tangible ways what our loved ones mean to us. And quite frankly, who doesn’t like to be spoiled, appreciated and simply thought of during the holidays.

It is for this reason, Kaieteur News has compiled a list of gift ideas that are the embodiment of fashion, luxury, beauty and just overall, the promotion of confidence and self love.

There is a gift in this list for every type of man or woman.

Choose wisely and have a blast for the season and 2022!

1) LIFT AND LASHES BY TOYA

It is said that the eyes are the most expressive part of a person’s anatomy. But there is no greater opening or curtain to the window of the soul than a woman’s lashes. It is with understanding that ‘Lift and Lashes By Toya’ has been highly sought after for the whimsical and long-lasting looks it offers citizens.The business which has been part of the local beauty industry for five years is owned by Dorsil Zephyr, a fiercely gorgeous 30-year-old entrepreneur who is popularly known as Toya. She has been a longstanding member of the beauty industry for over 10 years but it was five years ago that she decided to venture out of the provision of common beauty services such as body massage, facials, pedicures, manicures, and waxing, and revolutionised the industry by offering high quality Lash Extension services that are second to none.

Kaieteur News understands that Dorsil has been serving as a successful Lash Stylist for five years, being two times certified by Chantel Juman CEO and owner of the internationally recognised Babe Cave Lash Academy in Trinidad.

The businesswoman said she highly recommends women getting Lash Extensions for this season or a Lash Lift service. She noted that Christmas is a season filled with many activities and functions to attend. With so much to do in so little time, either of these services will guarantee you look your best throughout the season without the daily effort.

For more information, LIFT AND LASHES BY TOYA is located at the Palace de Leon Building, on Croal Street between Cummings and Orange Walk, Georgetown. You can made contact via the following media: 670-803; Facebook: Lift and lashes by toya; and Instagram: @liftandlashesbytoya.

2) CaMeg’s Fashion House

Fashion, has, and will continue to be, one of the most revolutionary platforms for defining who we are. It can be playful, timeless, luxurious, and an eloquent extension of

what we stand for. But of all the boutiques in Guyana that seek to help us define our sense of self and style, CaMeg’s helps any lass or woman do this in the classiest way

possible. It is for this very reason, it has been selected to be featured in Kaieteur News’ timeless gifts collection. The business which has been in existence for eight years is a Sister-Sister collaboration between Carol Blair and Megan Bettencourt.

Twenty years ago, they started out in the beauty industry with a full service Salon (Monifa’s Beauty Salon and Spa). Their combined love and passion for beauty and the satisfaction, which they get to see in women’s faces when they leave the Salon helped to inspire the birth of CaMeg’s fashion House, which is a fusion of their names.

They hold the view that when a woman looks good, she feels good and there is nothing she can’t do in that state of mind that exudes absolute confidence.

For the season, they have recommended two must-have items, which are featured in the photos attached. For more information, you can find CaMeg’s Fashion House at Lot 77 Hadfield, Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown or contact them on: 227-2763 or 674-7619.

3) JUVThough it is a relatively new company, which started in 2017, JUV has been regarded and highly praised for its skin-nourishing coconut oil, which is grown from the rich soils of estates

in the Pomeroon.Speaking with Kaieteur News, Cassia Alphonso, a Director at Adamantium Holdings, which manages JUV, noted that her family has been producing coconut oil for well over two decades from its estates and they wanted to create a skincare line made with pure coconut oil that the babies and children in their family could use, hence the birth and evolution of JUV. She describes JUV as a lightly scented, total hair and body product made from Pure Coconut Oil. She said, too that it has a light feel, which is quickly absorbed into the skin leaving it fully reJUVenated.

A must have item that she listed for the Christmas season is the JUV Baby Lavender Lullaby as well as the JUV Premiere Line since some of these are for men and feature luxurious unisex scents. These items can be had at all leading supermarkets and pharmacies countrywide. Call or WhatsApp #665-5924 for more information.

4) BROMELIAD.rnc (Professional Makeup Studio)

BROMELIAD.rnc is owned by Guyanese Award Winning Makeup Artist and Entrepreneur, Reneé Chester. The company is in its 15th year of successfully catering to the beauty and cosmetic needs of women in and out of Guyana.

Under Chester’s brand, she also teaches Professional Makeup Application under the categories of Beginners Professional Makeup, Advanced and the Master Class. Over the years, she has earned recognition for her outstanding bridal makeup artistry but her skills aren’t limited to this, as she has done work for film, television and pageantry in and out of Guyana just to list a few. Her work has been seen in magazines, newspapers, fashion shows, blogs, photo shoots, award ceremonies and countless celebrated special events.

More importantly, Chester’s name and brand are synonymous with the Black Opal Cosmetics line of products as she is an advocate for the brand and is the official distributor of the products in her homeland.

Furthermore, Chester has made appearances at countless events over the years, promoting her artistry to fellow Guyanese and representing entrepreneurs as a woman in business. In 2018, she was featured as part of the “Guyanese Youth in Review” and in January 2019, she was awarded by CSC, the award for Outstanding Makeup Artist in the Caribbean. Presently, she continues to grow her brand with an active presence on social media platforms with over 26K organic followers. For more information, she can be reached at Lot 28 Queen Street, Kitty, Georgetown or via email at [email protected] or by cell @ (+592)679-9212.

Given her outstanding background, it is understandable that she has been selected to be part of the Kaieteur News’ timeless gift selection.

Her top two items that are a must have are as follow:

1: THE BLACK OPAL EVEN TRUE FLAWLESS LIQUID FOUNDATION.

This is a win because of its lightweight yet full coverage formula that conditions, corrects and evens out your skintone. It has a luminous, velvet finish and it’s for all skin types.

2. THE MEHRON SKIN PREP PRO PRE-MAKEUP PRIMER.

5) The Masterpiece Studio

The Masterpiece Studio has been a part of the beauty industry since September 16, 2017 and is now located on David Street, Kitty, Between Alexander and Vlissengen Road. Vincent Shelto,

the proprietor of the Masterpiece Studio is an amazingly talented 26-year-old who is energetic and extremely passionate about all things makeup, beauty and wellness.

He hails from the small village of Matthews Ridge, Barima-Waini. Vincent believes that makeup plays an important role in an individual’s identity with the way it allows one to feel beautiful while expressing themselves creatively. He posits that it also allows him as a makeup artist to express his talent and abilities.

Further to this, Vincent said his company came into being so as to facilitate his love for makeup. It allows him to provide the service as well as items that are necessary in the process.

As for two must-have products to check out at The Masterpiece Studio, Vincent said these are the large Christmas gift box and the medium gift boxes. The items for these specially packaged boxes were assembled by Vincent and are comprised of products that can be added to anyone’s makeup collection as well as items that are necessary for overall wellness such as makeup palettes, skin care items, scented candles (which are therapeutic), etc. These boxes are sure to make the perfect gift for the Christmas season and eve for 2022. Vincent may be contacted on (+592)690-6253 for more info on these luxurious beauty items.



6) D&S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery

Established in the 1980s, Deepnarine Ramdeholl is the owner of the renowned D&S Ramdeholl and Son Jewellery. He learnt the trade from his father since he was 14 years old. Deepnarine started

off as a goldsmith in Kitty, Georgetown, who would just take orders. His customers were no doubt amazed at his craftsmanship

This is the ultimate oil control product on the market. It allows Makeup to stay set for longer hours even under stressful conditions such as being in the sun and for stage performances.

and this motivated him to build a name for himself and grow his business.

He subsequently opened his showroom in the 1990s where his customers visit and place orders and also purchase jewellery on display. The craftsmanship and quality of the jewellery, which he made and sold was what attracted customers locally and internationally. After growing a most recognised establishment, the business continues to grow and shine under the leadership of

Mr. Deepnarine Ramdeholl and his son, Mr. Sachin Ramdeholl, who recently started his studies online at the Gemological

Institute of America to become a Graduate Gemologist.In October 2021, the business became certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), and was permitted to use the National Standards Mark. This was a big step for the business. In 2021, it also introduced some new designs of luxury pieces, two of which are a must have for the season.

7) Glamour Beauty

Glamour Beauty (GB) is a Guyanese-owned business that retails cosmetics, fragrances, skin and hair care products and accessories from luxurious and affordable beauty brands. GB branches are actually considered the ultimate experience stores where customers can browse, test and shop fragrance and cosmetics that are obtained directly from manufacturers as Glamour Beauty is an authorised reseller in Guyana.

Some of the popular brands in store are Dior, Clarins, HERMES, Paco Robanne, Bath and Body Works, Nyx Cosmetics, Bare Minerals, Shea Moisture, Maybelline, etc. Kaieteur News understands that Glamour Beauty stores are located in the Movie Towne and Amazonia Malls. Contact numbers for more information are 622-2387, 657-0123, 502-5847. You can also check out their social media handles via: Facebook – Glamour Beauty; Instagram – @glamourbeautygy and at its website – www.glamour.gy

Below are three of its must have items for the season.

-Guess Women Cessily Shoulder Bag Multi Colored

This perfectly sized shoulder bag is perfect for night-outs or brunch and dinner events. It carries a classy look that any female would love. The multi-coloured effect makes it perfect to be worn with several outfits and still be able to match well. This is a “must have” for any lady and would definitely bring joy to any woman who receives this gift.

-Female Fragrance (Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime)

This intense luxurious fragrance is an endless burst of flowers that any woman would fall in love with. It is sure to make her feel like a powerful and sensual woman with this luscious and long lasting parfum.

-Male Fragrance (Paco Rabanne Phantom)

This luxurious woody aromatic fragrance is one of the newest to the Paco Rabanne line. Get him this creative bottled cologne and evoke his musty masculine aura this holiday season.