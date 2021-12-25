The Private Sector Commission is the business arm of the PPP/C

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Imagine the Private Sector Commission can claim with a straight face to be an “independent organisation” and politically unbiased when its current Chairman was on the PPP/C party list for the 2020 elections and is now Chairman of the government-run GuyOil, its past Chairman is National Security Advisor, its corporate coordinator was a PPP/C Minister and its treasurer is now a politically appointed diplomat to Washington.

Please stop this tomfoolery.

The PSC is the business wing of the PPP/C.

Yours sincerely

Francis Newton