The GuySuCo CEO has no strategic plan

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I was eagerly awaiting Mr. Charles Sugrim’s support for GuySuCo’s CEO and it came on 23rd December, 2021 in a letter in the Kaieteur News captioned “GuySuCo’s CEO has to be given time to implement his strategic plan”.

Well let me make it clear, this CEO has no ‘strategic plan’ and even though two of his friends were each given 6 month contracts to assist in the preparation of ‘Business Plans’ for GuySuCo, they never submitted any but the plans prepared and submitted by Estate Managers kept changing with each meeting with the CEO and the Board. Until now, there is no clear direction how the billions given to GuySuCo will be spent.

Can I ask Mr. Sugrim to verify whether he was given a contract for US$25,000 to do a Human Resources Audit? Is this not part of the ‘gravy train’? Is it true that the Board was unaware of this contract? Is it not true that after this audit was concluded no formal report was made known but ‘heads’ began rolling?

Mr. Sugrim in his letter insisted that the CEO needs a ‘united team which will work to achieve the objectives of the entity’. This is inadvertently acquiescing to the fact that his HR Audit was to weed out those who were not subservient to the CEO and to find ‘suitable’ replacements. Sugrim then emphasized the need for ‘a trusted team’; this again laid bare the objectives of his ‘mission’. What must be concluded is that over 17 experienced and qualified staff at Head Office were intimidated and coerced into resigning. Were these recommendations not in alignment to your plan Mr. Sugrim? Another very disconcerting conclusion is the fact that these persons who resigned is now classified by Mr. Sugrim as ‘untrustworthy’.

Mr. Sugrim as a qualified accountant should be aware that GuySuCo sank ‘into the abyss’ due to the EU’s 36 % price cut and not because of the professionals he wants to malign. As for the ‘glamour and the perks’, the current CEO has taken these to new heights along with his band of ‘trusted’ cronies.

Is it not true Mr. Sugrim that Sasenarine’s appointment as CEO has more to do with rewarding the Diaspora’s financial contribution to the PPP’s 2020 Elections Campaign rather than being ‘fit and proper’ for the job? Is this why the CEO and his other AFC friends are allowed to enjoy the ‘gravy train’?

If the Government is serious about the sugar industry, then an investigation and an audit needs to be launched immediately.

Yours sincerely,

Abdool Majeed