Santa Claus is Guyanese!

By Tassia Dickenson

Kaieteur News – The question as to whether Santa Claus really exists has been a hot topic for centuries. While some are convinced that Jolly Old Saint Nick is merely a mythical character conjured by someone, who perhaps had extra time on their hands, there are others who have fully accepted his existence.

But there are some among us who are still on the fence when it comes to the idea of Santa Claus. Well as usual, we have the scoop and today we will set the record straight as it relates to this Father Christmas fellow.

What we first learnt is that he goes by the name Steven Singh and was born right here in this South American country. We were able to catch up with the man himself after getting a tip from a usually reliable source. When Kaieteur News recently caught up with Santa Claus, he reflected briefly on his place of birth, Mabaruma, Region One, in the 1950s.

He was indeed destined for this role, for as he grew older he effortlessly transformed into the typical image of Santa Claus; a jolly-white bearded man.

As the rumours go, the history of the real Santa Claus dates back to some 200 or 300 years ago in Germany. There were reports of another sighting in India and now, in 2021, we have confirmed that Santa was born in Guyana and returns every year to bring Christmas cheers. While the other sightings might have been legitimate ones, Santa Claus said that the legacy was passed on to him about 10 years ago and ever since he has been making Christmas magical for many children across our dear land.

With a family of his own, Santa Claus, who turned 70 years old yesterday, celebrated this milestone with his wonderful grandchildren and his beautiful wife, Mrs. Claus, before dashing off to distribute gifts to those who were nice throughout the year.

When not distributing gifts to children at Christmas time, Santa Claus spends his time in his adopted homeland, Canada.

He sees returning to Guyana each year to distribute gifts to deserving children as a life-long commitment. In fact, he revealed that he was eager to take up the Santa Claus mantle because when he was a child, “to see Santa, even once or twice, was a big deal.” With that in mind, he strives to always do his best to ensure that he helps to put a smile on the faces of as many children as possible.

According to Santa, he is always very pleased to see the smiling faces of children. He said too, as Santa Claus, he is also able to bring a great deal of hope to children since each year they have something especially good to look forward to, once they are nice and not naughty.

Days earlier, on Tuesday to be exact, Santa Claus distributed gifts and snacks to many children at the Family and Children Centre located at Plum Park, Sophia, Georgetown. The activity was undertaken in collaboration with MEDITRON and saw gifts being distributed to over 50 children. There were smiles in abundance as Santa, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, met with the children and did his part to help make their Christmas bright.