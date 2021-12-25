Newly elected PNC/R leader hosts first ‘walkabout’

– plans on strengthening relationship with non-traditional supporters

Kaieteur News – Newly elected People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) leader, Aubrey Norton, was yesterday greeted with smiles and hugs during his first ‘walkabout’ as the new leader of the PNC/R.

Norton was in the company of Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Munroe, Opposition Member of Parliament and Chief Whip, Christopher Jones, Opposition Member of Parliament and attorney-at-law, Roysdale Forde, among other party representatives.

The walk about commenced in front of Georgetown’s City Hall then moved to the market areas where Norton spoke with vendors and shoppers.

The vendors who stopped to talk with Norton congratulated him on his appointment while others shared their concerns in relation to current issues. As he responded to the concerns, Norton assured the vendors that he will deliver on his promises.

During an interview with reporters in front of Parliament buildings, Norton was questioned on the recent Police Service Commission (PSC) appointments. He said, “I heard a few names and most I know campaign for the PPP and therefore, to me, it cannot be a Police Service Commission. The Police Service Commission is supposed to be independent and it should have credible people not party hacks.”

The PNC/R leader also took note of what he described as actions by the PPP that suggest that it is only prepared to serve a small clique of its friends and family while their supporters at large are not being catered for. To this end, Norton noted that he plans on strengthening his ties with the non-traditional coalition supporters, so as to promote unity in Guyana’s multi-ethnic society.

Additionally, he was asked whether he intends on joining the National Assembly given the fact that he is now the leader of the PNC/R. In response to the question Norton said, “Well I never suggested anything about the National Assembly…I’ll put it this way; to the extent that I am on the list, there was the intention that I should. I prefer to see myself at a place where the Guyanese people want me to be.”

Norton made it clear that he can be a part of the National Assembly without there being any conflict among his party members. He noted that it can be done in a particular way that all Members of Parliament (MPs) can benefit from it. He also highlighted that there is no intention of “kicking out” any MP from the National Assembly.