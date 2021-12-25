NCN helps Santa fulfill boy’s wish for a bed for his mom

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – It has become a tradition for the state owned National Communications Network (NCN) to host an annual Santa Wish programme, where children from across Guyana would write a letter to Santa Claus telling him what they want for Christmas.

This year was no different, but among the letters was an interesting one from a little boy living at North East La Penitence, Georgetown. While other children would usually wish for toys and other personal items, this little boy’s wish was for Santa Claus to bring a bed for his mother.

Kaieteur News learnt of the little boy’s selfless wish while listening to an episode of the Guyana Today morning show which is aired on NCN television.

The hosts of the programme related that in the letter the boy spoke of the situation in his home. His mother, he explained, is a single parent to three children and there is only one bed in their home.As any good mother would, the little boy noted that his mother would always ensure that her children are comfortable and would put them to bed then choose a spot on the floor to rest her head.

Concerned about this, the child requested that Santa grant his wish of having an extra bed so that his dear mother could sleep comfortable too.

On Monday his wish was granted. A team from NCN drove to Ramroop Furniture Store, located on Lombard Street in the capital city to uplift a bed frame. The team then drove to Eccles, East Bank Demerara to uplift a mattress from the

Comfort Sleep company before heading to North East La Penitence to deliver the little boy’s wish.

Kaieteur News understands that both the boy and his mother were very emotional when the bed was delivered to their home.

Anyone who would like to spread even more Christmas cheer to this family can contact NCN on telephone number 227-1566.