It’s Christmas Day

Kaieteur News – It is Christmas, a time and season of peace and goodwill to all men and women. We at this publication are grateful to God for the gift of this day, the significance it has assumed in the life of Guyanese. It is, indeed, a time of rejoicing.

When we consider the sum of what we have in this country, it is concerning that we are not in a better position. There has to be some corners of regret. We lapsed severely in what we could have done with our gifts. We didn’t take the fullest advantage of them, at every bend in the road. But today is not the day to be engaged in such thoughts, to be bogged down by what has drained us all year.

Today, we prefer to focus on the meaning of this season. One of its simplest, highest features is of sharing and giving and of sincere consideration. In some small form it occurs with something called brotherhood. We are a better family, community and country, when we can aspire to work towards, and actually believe in, because it makes us individually and collectively better people. One that is peaceable, due to mildness of temperament, expansiveness of disposition.

In this space called a nation, a collection of diverse peoples, is that elusive element called togetherness. Togetherness means that we have unity, are of one body, one people, one nation, with one destiny. We talk a lot about this, and that is good. It is better to think of it and write about it, in a spirit of holiday sharing. And best of all is to live this brotherhood, togetherness, and oneness to the full. When we have that, some degree of it, then we can conquer the world; indeed, we can conquer all that this life throws at us.

Whether Christmas time, or any other time, we Guyanese should be dictating to the world that comes to our shores how things must be. Whether we are believers or don’t believe in anything at all, that ought to be our outlook on this life, now so laden with promise. The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

What a time we now live in at this time in this country. Our busy streets now quiet, our quaint villages now more serene, our faraway communities and our fulsome country filled with wonderment of what could be. We can hope and wait and depend, but at the end of the day, we have to work to obtain, sometimes painfully extract, the little things in life that are treasured. For those not with much, be thankful for the little that is there to share with loved ones, and especially when such was gotten from positive effort and honest labour. As for those who already had much, and now get still more, much more, we do not envy nor bear any malice. But what we do say is remember those that are without, whose circumstances are bleak, whose spirit is forlorn.

In this land there are many of those citizens. Too many of them and we must neither turn our backs on them, nor forget to think of them. Amidst the noise and soaring energies, we must also be responsible, since we are the people to whom much is given. Since we have been given so much, as is now proven, in return, much is asked of us, expected of us. We have our challenges ahead, and either a quick or long look back at this quarrelsome year, will go far to instill in us that there is so much of a ways to go.

Somehow, we must be inspired to search for what is needed inside of ourselves, find it, and cherish it. It is what could take us to higher ground, the kind of ground, which we as a nation have never touched. As we have and celebrate a typical Guyanese Christmas, let it be the springboard for the different places that we can go, and other ways that we must be.

Happy holidays Guyana.

Peace and goodwill to all from the management and staff of Kaieteur News.