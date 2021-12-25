Guyanese model, Michele Playter shares the joys of being home for Christmas

Fresh off the Brooklyn Fashion Week runway…

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – When it comes to Christmas, Guyanese model, and entrepreneur, Michele Playter puts in every effort to ensure that her home circle enjoys the festivities. Fresh off the Brooklyn Fashion Week runway in New York, the model shares the joy of being home for Christmas.

She told this newspaper that she would not want to spend this joyous occasion anywhere else. “I’ve heard people say that Guyana is the best place to spend Christmas and I can attest to it…it’s true, at least for me, being home for the holidays is the best thing,” said Playter.

The single mom of two teenage boys noted that despite her very packed schedule, she always goes the extra mile for the holidays.

Playter told Kaieteur News, “I like to ensure we get all the nitty-gritty of Christmas.” She added, “Christmas is my holiday I like to do everything traditionally, so no matter my schedule, I set aside time to do my shopping, gift wrapping, my cleaning, cooking, and baking.”

The model told Kaieteur News that she has learnt to joggle her responsibilities during this time of year. In addition to modelling, this versatile woman specialises in make-up artistry, manages a catering service and a Charitable Foundation for her special needs son, Jaden, and is a recording artiste.

The proud mother shared, “My sons are my heart on the outside and my biggest motivations.”

She continued, “My second son, Justin looked at me last year at Christmas time when I was so busy, with doing makeup on clients, catering for different companies, cleaning house, decorating, baking…he said ‘mommy you’re such a tough mom; you do everything, and still make time to take care of me and Jaden, and you still looking so young like sweet sixteen, mommy I love you’.”

In fact, this year, just in time for the holidays, Playter released a new single. She told this newspaper that her new song titled ‘Christmas is here again’ is inspired by how she feels about the season.

The singer explained, “I love Christmas… So, I woke one Sunday morning before church and the lyrics came to my mind. The next thing I know I am at DP Recording Studio the following Tuesday evening recording Christmas Is Here Again.” Playter encourages persons who want to add a new Christmas song to their playlist to check out her new single on YouTube. According to her, “You won’t be disappointed.” Though she embodies many roles, the singer emphasised “I am a mother first.”

“My Family is my priority,” she said adding, that during the holidays “I like to keep things traditional. I do all my cooking and baking; I make pepper pot, I like to bake my own bread for Christmas, bake my own cakes and everything, I decorate, but if you were to ask what I like most about the holidays, it would be shopping for gifts, wrapping them and giving them away.”

The self-professed Christmas fanatic noted too that she comes from a family that is equally obsessed with the holiday.

“I grew up in a home where my mother did the most for Christmas and I love it. You can say that we’re Christmas junkies,” Playter added, as she went on to share some of her favourite things about the holiday “Oh, how can I forget to mention the looks on my sons’ faces when I am putting up the Christmas decorations, especially my special son, Jaden, he loves the musical fairy lights and the different colours.”

The single mom is always working to provide for her family, especially during the holidays. The woman who just returned from the Brooklyn Fashion week, usually participates in the event but this year, her sons accompanied her on the trip. She explained that she decided to take them with her after her son Justin who just turned 13 requested a trip to Manhattan to celebrate his milestone.

“He said ‘mom, I want to celebrate my birthday in Manhattan, New York’. I usually go every year but I wasn’t sure if the event was still on since we are still in the pandemic but as soon as I got confirmation. I booked tickets for us to spend some time in New York,” she said.

The model noted that the experience was hectic but overall, it was a blessing.

“I had to do my shoots and still find time to take them places. On Justin’s birthday, I had to do a photo shoot in Manhattan in Times Square, so he and his brother were there, watching me work. I had been a supermom that day and then afterward we went sightseeing. It really blessed my heart as a mom to be able to do it. I never really got to take them with me on trips before because they were so little, so it was a blessing to have them with me this time for sure,” she said.

The model shared too that during her time in New York, she was able to work along with Long Live Runway, a US company. “I was outfitted by our very own Guyanese designer, Debbie Alexander Sammy. It blesses my heart when I get to showcase our very own. Looking forward to having more local talents and more sponsorships to come on board with the Playter International Model Agency in the new year because we are here to help young talents get on the international stage through the Arts and Fashion industry, opening doors for the young boys and girls to go after their dreams and goals having something to look forward to every year and also to help with tourism in Guyana,” Playter said.

She noted that though she came back to Guyana, just in time for December, her preparations started soon after. “I am a person who likes to plan ahead so I already had certain things streamlined. When I came home, I was already in the Christmas spirit. I started my cleaning, decorations, fill out all my appointments and so on…,” she said, adding that she is extremely happy to be home in Guyana for the holidays.