GNBS spreads Christmas cheer at GPHC’s children ward

Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:22 AM
Dec 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Pre-Christmas excitement erupted in the Paediatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Thursday, as the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) presented toys and treats to the children.
In a release the GNBS noted that during the annual Toy Drive, staff of the Bureau shared more than 60 pieces of assorted toys to children at the public hospital, which brought smiles to their little faces.
Nurse Abena Ellis who escorted the GNBS staff to the children in the Ward, thanked the Bureau for choosing to spread cheer to the children at the GPHC. She said, “it brings much joy to the children because being in the hospital around this time is understandingly difficult for them; you know the children would want to be home, so bringing toys to them is a great gesture and I must say thank you.”
The Toy Drive commenced at the GNBS on November 01 and ended on December 17, 2021, during which time staff members happily purchased toys for the GNBS Toy Box. Head of the Marketing Department, Mr. Syeid Ibrahim, said the organisation is happy to spread the Christmas cheer to those in need.
“Christmas is a time of sharing and it is a pleasure to give back during the holiday season. I believe seeing the smiles on the faces of children is really the most fulfilling feeling one can enjoy. In addition, the GNBS is becoming increasingly cognisant of the importance of having a socially conscious image, and giving back to society is quickly becoming one of our priorities,” he noted.
This year, the GNBS hosted a successful blood drive in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS), a Book Drive for a Library in Region 7 and a Bake Sale on International Women’s Day to financially assist a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). Further, the Bureau collaborated with the Ministry of Health to host two COVID-19 Vaccination Drives for staff and residents of nearby communities.
The GNBS also wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, noting in its release, “We look forward to serving our stakeholders in 2022.”
