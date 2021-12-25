Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:35 AM
Dec 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – On December 15 last, I travelled to the United States. As I entered the main check-in area, I was accosted by two men wearing identification badges of American Airlines. I was asked to hand over my passport which I did but was not prepared for the barrage of questions that
followed. Here are some of the questions. Where are you coming from? I see you are a teacher, where do you teach? Do you give lessons or are you with a school. Is it a private school? What
subject do you teach? What is that (the subject)?
I was beginning to get really concerned with this line of questioning so I demanded to see
someone in a supervisory capacity. I was directed to the American Airlines agent at the check-in
counter but she could not help me and after insisting to see someone in authority, I was
approached by a male official. When I related to him my concern about the interrogation,
making it clear that we are not yet a police state and are far from being North Korea, the official
dropped a virtual bombshell.
“Do you know the level of terrorist threat in Georgetown?” Nothing could prepare me for this revelation that Guyana is under a terrorist threat. But when I asked why has the nation not been notified of this imminent terrorist threat, I was told that was the matter for the government. Why was I not surprised when the check-in attendant notified me that I was selected for a “random” security check?
By the way, before boarding the flight, I had to surrender my passport at seven different locations for examination: at a kiosk outside, to the two AA officials, the AA kiosk, the check-in counter, a kiosk before entering the security area, an immigration officer at the head of the line to the immigration counter, and finally at the immigration counter. But since I was selected for
“random security check” my passport was checked for the eighth time.
Regards
Swami Aksharananda
