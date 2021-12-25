Christmas without a wife after 38 years

…the story of Reverend Gladston Bagot

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – The smell of pepperpot won’t be the only thing missing in the life of Reverend Gladston Bagot this Christmas, since his wife of 38 years will not be beside him today.

Bagot, a preacher at the Deliverance Tabernacle Assemblies of God Church in Kuru-Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway lost his wife, Barbara Bagot, to cancer in February of this year.

First Christmas together

In October of 1983, the couple exchanged vows and happily moved into their new home. Even though they were living in an apartment just below Gladston’s mom, in Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, the couple was filled with excitement and joy to be able to celebrate the birth of their Lord and Saviour together.

“My wife was the one to make sure everything was in place, just about two weeks before the big day. I play the supportive role,” the Reverend chuckled, as he recalled.

Although the couple was newly married and could not afford all the luxuries of the day, Gladston said his wife made sure new curtains were purchased, as per the traditions of Guyanese, as well as other decorations, in a bid to beautify their home.

He remembers her to be very passionate about the holidays and keeping the home in order.

The Reverend said, “Like every other man would tend to tell themselves we have everything under control, my wife was there to ensure absolutely no chances were taken.”

Christmas with a newborn

About two years after Gladston and Barbara tied the knot, along came their first child, a son, whom they called Neil.

Neil was born in the year 1985 and by then, the Bagots had already moved into a spanking new apartment at Peter’s Hall, also on the East Bank of Demerara.

“We were away from family so that was a whole new era,” he reminisced. Gladston said that even though his wife had given birth a few months before the festive season, she was very efficient and effective.

With the help of Barbara’s younger sister, who spent about 16 years with the couple, Gladston recalled that his wife was able to, not only ensure the traditional pepperpot was prepared, but also that their apartment was decorated.

He said the birth of their son made the holidays even more intimate for them.

Christmas Day routine

Flash forward to today, Barbara and Gladston’s marriage bore three more children. After Neil came his brothers Raphael and Jeremy and his only sister, Daniele.

Gladston said that even though his children have grown and started their own families, he and his wife (before her demise) would make sure that the family attended Christmas morning service before departing for a joint breakfast.

The Reverend explained that each year, the family would take turns in hosting the much-anticipated Christmas breakfast. It is much anticipated, since the siblings have spread out to different areas to live and rarely have time for such a rendezvous.

“It is something, as a father, I envisaged and always looked forward to, because even in the scriptures, Abraham was able to keep in touch with his family, so I fashion my life in a similar way to be there in good times and bad,” he said.

For the remainder of the day, Gladston said that he and his wife used to relax, since on Christmas Eve they would participate in caroling around the community.

Not the same

This year, Gladston said for sure the holiday season will be different for him, especially since his wife was so passionate about Christmas.

The now 66-year-old pastor said that after he learned his wife was ill, he prepared himself mentally for the worst.

“Now that she is not here, the evidence is honestly here. The house isn’t cleaned as often, there has been no purchase of curtains and mats and I’m not sure whether the decorations will be put up,” he said just a few days before Christmas.

Although the pastor had assured that the holiday cleaning would be completed and the curtains will be changed, he noted that, however, there will be no cooking.

“Knowing who I am, I have accepted the fact and I don’t think I will allow my emotions to get the best of me. She has been missed because there are some things I never had to worry about because she had it under control, so that void is there…so far I thank God for His strength, the laughs we had, the moments together, and now I have to accept the absence of her,” the Reverend posited.

Up-keep of traditions

He was keen to note that although his wife will be absent today, he intends to have the family keep up the tradition of having breakfast together.

“She was very meticulous in ensuring she got everyone a present. Months before (Christmas) she would pick up something she would consider a present, even if it was only a pin,” Gladston recalled.

“Sometimes, they (our children) would collect their gifts even before the Season, but she would be sure to tell them “this is your Christmas gift,” he added.

In this regard, the pastor said he may have to ensure that he keeps her tradition alive.

Barbara’s last Christmas

“Within the last year when she took ill, she was not able to do very much. The energy was not there, but the passion was there. Last year, I did more than I ever did throughout the years. I baked her cakes, and of course she was there to make sure I add enough flour and mix the ingredients right. I was humble enough to do the best I can,” he related.

But, “based on what was happening in her life and what was taking place,” he said that “it seemed last year would have been her last, but we were still hopeful. It was the most troubling, testing period of all our years together. There were places we couldn’t go together like we usually would, due to her illness.”

The Reverend continued, “of course the Coronavirus affected us also, but all in all God has been good. Even though her seat will be missed, I look forward to having a good time with my children.”