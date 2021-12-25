Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Christmas comes once a year!

Dec 25, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan wish one and all a very Merry Christmas. Dem wan thank everyone fuh tolerating dem boys fuh another year. De bad news is dat dem boys gan still be here next year and de year after.
Dem boys bin hoping dat by now things would have been restored to normalcy and dem boys could a do de things dat dem boys like do over the holidays. But we had another year of de pandemic and it look as if dem variants plan fuh keep busy in 2022.
But we only gat we self to blame. People vulnerable and nuff ah dem stubborn. Dem listen to all kind ah nonsense and dem hesitant fuh tek de vaccine, More dan 1000 persons drop dead locally dis year from de COVID-19 coronavirus.
So dem boys gat fuh remember all ah dem wah pass away dis year and sympathise with dem families. Dem gat nuff families wah sad dis year, including dem wah lose loved ones from sickness and accident.
But dem boys know Guyanese can still try fuh eat dem nice food, drink dem nice drink and enjoy time with dem family and help dem in need. After all wat would Christmas in Guyana be like without dese things. And Christmas does only come once a year.
Dem boys gan also be praying fuh a peaceful holiday weekend and fuh safe entry into de New Year. While people gan celebrate dem must nat frighten dem dogs and cats with de firecrackers.
Merry Christmas to one and all!

