Latest update December 25th, 2021 12:29 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sports

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Round of 16)

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament (Round of 16)

Dec 25, 2021

Vengy go down in thriller to North East on penalty kicks By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – It was undoubtedly the match of tournament as Vengy lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to North East in an epic...
Read More
BCB enjoys one of its most productive year despite covid 19 pandemic

BCB enjoys one of its most productive year...

Dec 25, 2021

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Dec 24, 2021

Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney in Wakenaam

Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney...

Dec 24, 2021

GFF -K&S Super 16

GFF -K&S Super 16

Dec 24, 2021

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen...

Dec 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]