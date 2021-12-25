BCB enjoys one of its most productive year despite covid 19 pandemic

– Hundreds of events/programmes successfully completed

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board under the leadership of Hilbert Foster has described the year 2021 as very successfully despite the ongoing covid 19 pandemic. The BCB has forged ahead with a comprehensive developmental vision for the county while at the same time, observing all the required Government of Guyana Covid 19 regulations.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that 2021 can be described as the most successful of his four years tenure, in spite the first three been very successful as well. The vibrant board was able to run off nineteen finals during a two months period between February to March 2021 before the covid situation forced a suspension of the season once again. The board played off ten grass root tournaments across the county at Bush Lot Kennard, Whim, Port Mourant, Chesney, Fyrish, Cumberland, Canje, Edinburgh, No 19 Kendall Union and Bush Lot United. Other tournaments completed included the Let Bet Sport Countywide 20/20, Elizabeth Styles under 21, Lewison under 15, and Nand Persaud females and three under 19 internal zones tournaments in West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Upper Corentyne respectively.

Eight tournaments remains to be completed due to the suspension of the season and they include the Bank Beer two days, NBS 40 Overs , Minister Mustapha under 15 and Price is Right 20//20 in Upper Corentyne.

Among the main achievements for 2021 were the donations of twenty six grass cutters across the county under a ground enhancement programme, obtaining a three hundred and twenty four thousand feet covers for West Berbice, twenty catching cribs to youth teams, cricket law books, cricket gears and uniforms among others. Millions of gears were donated under the Clayton Lambert Trust Fund, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, Shimron and Nirvani Trust Fund and Vitality Inc programmes. Clubs in Berbice benefitted from over two million dollars worth of cricket balls, scorebooks and trophies among others as the board strived to assist as much as possible.

The BCB impressive coaching programme was expanded with coaches visiting several clubs under the Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh programme, while several mini academies and special coaching clinics were also organised to benefit hundreds of youths.

The BCB also created history during the year when it published its own coaching manual and also hosted four social skills sessions with funding from Patron Vickram Bharrat to train over one hundred and forty youths in basic social skills. A total of over three hundred youths received educational grants to assist them to further their education, while one hundred and forty youths received bicycles to attend school/practice sessions. Hundreds other youths benefitted from donations of school bags, educational materials and uniforms under an aggressive Say Yes to Education programme. Seven outstanding CSEC students were honoured with a financial stipend after been successful, while the BCB also hosted its annual Mother and Father of the Year Awards programme.

Asheik and Sons donated seventy inter county caps while the board handed out for the first time financial subventions to the West Berbice, Upper Corentyne, Berbice River and Umpires Associations. A thirty-two pages pictorial review booklet was also published along with thousands of covid 19 and cricket development posters, one thousand Say Yes to Covid Vaccination stickers were also distributed across the county. Another one thousand more copies of the BCB Youth information booklet were also published.

Among the other programmes hosted during the year were Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Retired Cricketers, Tribute to Umpires and the Berbice Hall of Fame for Administrators. Ministers Colin Croal and Susan Rodrigues were among the persons honoured under the Tribute to Heroes programme.

The compassionate board handed out over one thousand flood relief hampers with support from Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer. The board along with the RHTYSC,MS is also spearheading the construction of a multi million dollars home for its office assistant Ruthel Henry. The home is about seventy five percentage completed and is been funded by the Vitality Inc Group of Companies. Together with the RHTYSC, the board has also donated million dollars worth of hampers to families for xmas and covid 19.

The BCB in 2021 also obtained a sponsorship to assist umpires to be better uniformed with polo shirts and caps from the New Marketing Corporation. Dhanesh Chaltar was honoured as the BCB Father of the Year, while Bibi Shaw copped the Mother of the Year award. The board also hosted an under 15 team from the New York area, while Foster stated that numerous former players from overseas came on board to support the development of the game. They include Clayton Lambert, Ray Joseph, Leslie Lambert, Narsingh Deonarine among others.

Foster stated that the success of the BCB lies in the unity among his executives and the leadership it provides. Foster hailed the contribution of the board numerous donors especially Brian Ramphal, Dr Puran Singh, Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, Dave Narine, Shimron Hetmyer and his wife Nirvanie, Tenelec Inc, Vitality Inc, Ministry of Agriculture among others. Special mention was also made of the national media for their cooperation, the umpires association and the Guyana Cricket Board which provided the BCB with a financial subvention for the first time in thirteen years.