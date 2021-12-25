9 songs on my Christmas Playlist

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Besides my birthday, Christmas is another celebration I look forward to the most each year, because every holiday season I am fortunate enough to spend it with the people I love; my family.

For me, the festive season begins as early as October and November when the streets usually become busy with shoppers and the music carts begin to blast the local and reggae genres of Christmas songs.

Apart from the tasty foods and beverages, the music is what really puts me in that holiday spirit. Not just any kind of music, but as I mentioned, the reggae type of tunes, from ‘Cake in the oven baking’ by Lloyd Lovindeer to ‘Christmas in Guyana’ by Slingshot, they serve as a reminder that Christmas is approaching.

Today, I will share with you some of my favourite Caribbean music that you can dance to this Christmas.1. Away in a Manger by Donna MarieThis reggae genre hit was one Marie released from her Christmas album titled ‘Christmas Cheers’, which featured 11 other popular songs. ‘Away in a Manger’ is a Christmas carol that was composed in the nineteenth century. The lyrics centres around the adoration of the new-born baby Jesus as he laid in a manger.This song is one that we usually hear playing frequently during the weeks leading up to the holiday and which some persons may wake up hearing on Christmas

morning.

2. Joy to the World by Nikesha Lindo

Lindo, in 1997 released this sweet melody which forms part of her Christmas album titled ‘The Christmas Album’. This song is a famous Christmas hymn which was first written by Isaac Wats in 1719, inspired by Psalm 98, 96:11-12 and Genesis 3:17-18. This song signifies the joyous celebration of the sovereignty of God and the gift of Jesus Christ.

‘Joy to the World’ has since been covered in different genres and sang by popular singers such as Mariah Carey and the Pentatonix.

3. & 4. A Very Merry Guyanese Christmas and There is nothing like meh home on Christmas morning by our very own John ‘Slingshot’ DrePaul

Two prominent Christmas songs written by legendary musician ‘Slingshot’ and his wife, Ingrid DrePaul, are hits that never seem to go out of style in Guyana. They really and truly captivate how and what Christmas is like in Guyana. And because of their catchy lyrics, these hits have been making their way onto the international airwave for a number of years now. These songs are just two of which form a part of Slingshot’s album titled ‘Christmas is Family’.

5. & 6. Feliz Navidad and Hark the Herald Angels Sing by Eddie Lovette

Feliz Navidad which means “merry Christmas” was first composed in 1970 by musician Jose Feliciano. Feliciano had penned the song to bring people together with the holiday cheer and to wish them a prosperous year and happiness. Wanting to bring the same holiday spirit with a Caribbean rendition was Lovette who in 1983 released the song in his holiday album called ‘Merry Christmas’. Since then, this version of Feliz Navidad is popularly-known throughout the Caribbean during the festive season.Hark the Herald Angels Sing, another reggae remix, was also part of Lovette’s Christmas album. The lyrics which dates back to 1739 was first written by Charles Wesley as a hymn for Christmas Day which features several scriptures from the

bible.

7. Give Love on Christmas Day by Fiona Robinson

This song starts off with a sweet reggae rhythm telling you what happens on the usual Christmas morning. Surrounded by your family and opening gifts. This song is a popular one that was recorded by Motown Records and was made especially popular by the famous Jackson 5.8. Wish you a Merry Christmas by Jacob Miller

Released in 1978, from his ‘Natty Christmas’ album, Miller’s hit is still a song that people dance to, unto this day. However, “We wish you a irie Christmas and a dancehall New Year” is a very popular rendition in the busy streets of Georgetown. For me it is one I enjoy while doing last-minute shopping on Regent Street.

9. Cake in the oven baking by Lloyd Lovindeer

Lloyd Lovindeer really knows how to put people in that Christmas Eve spirit, you know, during all the last-minute baking and cooking. He, in 1987, released this popular hit from his Christmas album titled ‘Caribbean Christmas Cheer’.

All of these songs can be found on YouTube so you have every opportunity to enjoy them, like me, this Christmas.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a delightful New Year.