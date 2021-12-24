Way clear for new Police Service Commission

– Parliamentary committee nominates four to be appointed by President

Kaieteur News – Four persons have been nominated to sit on the new Police Service Commission (PSC) by the Parliamentary Committee of Appointments.

These individuals are businessmen Ernesto Choo-a-Fat, and Hakeem Mohamed along with Bishop Anthony Findlay and Attorney-at-Law Lloyd Mark Conway.

The nomination process took ten meetings by the Parliamentary Committee and consultations with the Guyana Police Association (GPA), the Association of Former Members of the Guyana Police Force and the National Community Policing Executive (NCPE) to submit nominees.

Choo-a-Fat, Mohamed, Findlay and Conway were recommended by the GPA while the Association of Former Members of the Guyana Police Force nominated Gavin Primo and the NCPE named Reshi Das as its nominee. At the final meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of Appointment, the members unanimously agreed that Choo-a-Fat, Conway, Findlay and Mohamed be nominated for appointment to the PSC. The life of the previous PSC, chaired by Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe ended in August this year.

The Police Service Commission is a Constitutional Body, established under Article 137 (1) and was given the authority under Article 212(1) subject to the provisions of Article 211 (1) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to make appointments to any offices in the Police Force of or above the rank of Inspector, and exercise disciplinary control over and to remove persons holding or acting in such offices. The procedures adopted by the Commission in its considerations are set out in Chapter 16:01 The Police Act. and Chapter 17:01 The Police Discipline Act. Given its mandate, the Commission seeks to ensure no claims of partiality can justifiably be brought against it.