Two more Berbicians succumb to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Two unvaccinated residents from Region Six, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the fatalities are that of a 45-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman who died over a three-day period (December 21 to 23) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,042. Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 32 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,998.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 persons in institutional isolation, 673 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,245 persons have recovered from the virus.