Two more Berbicians succumb to COVID-19

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two unvaccinated residents from Region Six, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died.
This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported that the fatalities are that of a 45-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman who died over a three-day period (December 21 to 23) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,042. Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 32 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 38,998.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 persons in institutional isolation, 673 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,245 persons have recovered from the virus.
Dec 24, 2021‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated...
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The mullato middle class (MMC) was reluctant to back Forbes Burnham. The League of Coloured People... more
Kaieteur News – We often hear about the rule of law, and especially about the need for government to ensure that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]