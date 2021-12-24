Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney in Wakenaam

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The annual Trophy Stall Boxing Day Dominoes competition is set for Sunday in Good Success, Wakenaam.
The entity presented the trophies to the organisers yesterday at their Bourda Market branch. Trophy Stall representative, Alexis Barrington, said she is looking forward to an exciting and successful competition.
Entrance fee is $6,000 and the winning, runner up and MVP will received trophies.
Action commences at 13:30 hrs and teams can contact Vijay Persaud on 689-7308 for registration.
Among the teams set to take part are V Net, Underdog, Melville, All stars and Good Success.
