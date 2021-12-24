Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PAHO welcomes international endorsement of first COVID-19 vaccine produced in Latin America

Dec 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) welcomed the WHO listing today of an AstraZeneca vaccine jointly produced by Argentina and Mexico – the first such decision for a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Latin America.

PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne

The vaccine, with the international denomination COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]), is jointly manufactured by Argentina’s mAbxience, which reproduces the active pharmaceutical ingredient, and Mexico’s Laboratorios Liomont, which mixes and finishes the product for distribution.
“We applaud this news,” the PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne said. “This is an important milestone for Latin America and highlights the importance of technology transfer to increase the availability of quality COVID-19 vaccines in the region.”
The regionally produced AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in some Latin American and Caribbean countries, and inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing will facilitate its procurement and distribution through PAHO’s Revolving Fund as well as COVAX, the international mechanism to increase global COVID-19 vaccines access.
The approval comes as the pandemic enters its third consecutive year and the region sees a steady climb in COVID-19 cases. In the past week, the Americas reported over 1.1 million new COVID-19 infections – a 6% increase in cases from the previous week. Vaccine inequity, however, continues to divide the region, with a handful of countries unlikely to reach the 40% vaccination target by the end of the year and many just above the 50% threshold of full COVID-19 immunization.
Boosting regional capacity to produce vaccines is key to bridging this gap, the PAHO Director said, citing the international endorsement as an example of how the region is primed to develop its pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity. “If given the opportunity and tools, our region can deliver,” she stressed. PAHO recommends countries opt for WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines, which are evaluated based on international standards for quality, safety and efficacy.
In an effort to expand access to such vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean, PAHO provided support to the regulatory authorities in the two countries to fulfill the WHO listing requirements. The PAHO Director added, however, that the milestone was achieved thanks to the commitment of the public and private sectors in Argentina and Mexico, especially “investments made in the development of a scientific and technological base and in regulatory oversight.”
“We remain committed to continuously supporting our countries to increase the production of critical medicines, as the region can meaningfully contribute to addressing the inequities we have seen to date,” Dr. Etienne said. She added that the recently launched PAHO Regional Platform will boost state-of-the-art pharmaceutical capacity, and “facilitate the transfer of technology to develop mRNA vaccines in the region while strengthening regulatory capacity and convergence to support these processes.”
The WHO Emergency Use Listing is a procedure for assessing and listing vaccines, therapeutics and other medical tools to expedite their availability during a public health emergency. To date, eleven COVID-19 vaccines are listed under this mechanism.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Dec 24, 2021

‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated...
Read More
Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney in Wakenaam

Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney...

Dec 24, 2021

GFF -K&S Super 16

GFF -K&S Super 16

Dec 24, 2021

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen...

Dec 24, 2021

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh extends Christmas wishes

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh...

Dec 24, 2021

FK Sports opens on Garnett Street

FK Sports opens on Garnett Street

Dec 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]