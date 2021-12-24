Oil companies mandated to prefer bidders with highest Guyanese employment, procurement targets

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 News
– Local Content Bill 2021 Series Pt. 5
– must educate citizens on tender process
By Kiana Wilburg
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government’s Local Content Bill 2021, proposes to vest in a special oversight Secretariat, the power to scrutinise the bid evaluation process used by oil companies. In so doing, the Secretariat would produce a suite of rules oil companies and their subcontractors must follow.
The Bill categorically states for example, that every Contractor, Sub-Contractor or Licensee shall incorporate local content targets as part of their bid evaluation criteria.
It goes on to state that the Contractor, Sub-Contractor or licensee shall award a contract on the basis of a competitive bidding procurement procedure that has been initiated by a widely circulated public tender process.
It categorically states that the procurement method of sole sourcing shall only be utilised with the approval of the Minister, after consultation with the Secretariat.
Furthermore, where two or more bids are adjudged to be equal or, two or more bids are within five percent of each other when financially evaluated but is otherwise adjudged to be equal, the Bill states unambiguously that the bid containing the highest level of local content shall be selected.
The Bill also advocates for companies to conduct half yearly workshops to educate Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies about the procurement process, qualification criteria, bid evaluation criteria, performance standards and lessons learnt from previous bidding processes.
