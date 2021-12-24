Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Oil companies mandated to prefer bidders with highest Guyanese employment, procurement targets

Dec 24, 2021 News

– Local Content Bill 2021 Series Pt. 5

– must educate citizens on tender process

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – The PPP/C Government’s Local Content Bill 2021, proposes to vest in a special oversight Secretariat, the power to scrutinise the bid evaluation process used by oil companies. In so doing, the Secretariat would produce a suite of rules oil companies and their subcontractors must follow.
The Bill categorically states for example, that every Contractor, Sub-Contractor or Licensee shall incorporate local content targets as part of their bid evaluation criteria.
It goes on to state that the Contractor, Sub-Contractor or licensee shall award a contract on the basis of a competitive bidding procurement procedure that has been initiated by a widely circulated public tender process.
It categorically states that the procurement method of sole sourcing shall only be utilised with the approval of the Minister, after consultation with the Secretariat.
Furthermore, where two or more bids are adjudged to be equal or, two or more bids are within five percent of each other when financially evaluated but is otherwise adjudged to be equal, the Bill states unambiguously that the bid containing the highest level of local content shall be selected.
The Bill also advocates for companies to conduct half yearly workshops to educate Guyanese nationals and Guyanese companies about the procurement process, qualification criteria, bid evaluation criteria, performance standards and lessons learnt from previous bidding processes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Everest Launches China funded Solar Lights

Dec 24, 2021

‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated...
Read More
Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney in Wakenaam

Trophy Stall sponsors Boxing Day dominoes tourney...

Dec 24, 2021

GFF -K&S Super 16

GFF -K&S Super 16

Dec 24, 2021

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen Dominoes

Family Foods backs Twin Towers King and Queen...

Dec 24, 2021

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh extends Christmas wishes

Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh...

Dec 24, 2021

FK Sports opens on Garnett Street

FK Sports opens on Garnett Street

Dec 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]