Guyana Cricket Board President Bissoondyal Singh extends Christmas wishes

Kaieteur News – “It’s that time of year again, a time for spreading Christmas joy and sharing messages of peace, hope and happiness as we reflect on the challenges and the achievements of 2021 and prepare for the New Year with hearts filled with prayer and hope. This season of goodwill provides us with the opportunity of being even closer with family, loved ones and friends as we

look forward to a future of peace, joy and contentment,” the GCB boss wrote in a Christmas message.

He further noted, “2021 has been a year of mixed fortunes for the Guyana Cricket Board. After a protracted period of legal issues, and for the first time, an Executive Committee was elected to office in March under the Guyana Cricket Administration Act. However, much to our dismay, cricket activities were severely curtailed because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is therefore my fervent hope that, as we bowl off a new year, there will be a return to normalcy in our lives after almost two years of the Pandemic.”

“As President of the Guyana Cricket Board, I take this opportunity to thank our valued sponsors, cricket officials and fans for your continued support and loyalty and trust that 2022 will see the long-overdue restart of cricket competitions which we all do desire.

On behalf of the Executive Committee, the Member Boards and the staff of the Guyana Cricket Board, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Peaceful and Rewarding New Year.”