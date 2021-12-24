GFF -K&S Super 16

GDF and Milerock win on Wednesday

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif & Shanghai (K&S) 2021 Super 16 football tournament continued on Wednesday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC)

ground in Linden where previous winners; Guyana Defence Force (GDF) drubbed Linden All-Stars 3-0, while Milerock gave the home fans much to cheer about during their 2-0 win over East Bank All-Stars.

GDF played the opening match against Linden All-Stars that was deadlocked 0-0 after the regulation 90 minutes of play but the more physically fit GDF side netted three unanswered goals during the extra time courtesy of Sherwyn Caesar in the 91st minute and Ian Dooker who bagged a brace in the 98th and 109th minutes.

In the feature match, Rayon Ramdehol (45th minute) and Colwin Drakes (75th minute) were on target for Milerock.

The GFF/K&S Super 16 is made possible by the following sponsors, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, KFC GUYANA, Mohamed’s Enterprise, MVP Sports, Dinars Trading, DDL with Pepsi, Gatorade, Diamond Water, Statement Investment Inc., HJTV & 94.1, Stars Party Rental, Namilco, Capelli Sports, Fireside Grill N Chill, Cevons waste Management, Tony’s Jewellery Store, Daphness Foundation of New York, Ground Structural Engineering, Fast Lane Auto Spares, Bakewell, Pegasus Guyana, C MOBILE, Jim’s Variety Store, New GPC – Mr. Bobby Ramroop, Secure Innovation and Concept Inc, SIMEXTRA TRADING GUYANA, Superior concrete, Fitness Express, Banks DIH and Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales.