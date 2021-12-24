GDF spends $3M a year repairing one vehicle

Latest update December 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 24, 2021 News
…as Audit Report flags ‘exorbitant’ maintenance costs
Kaieteur News – The record keeping and spending by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has raised red flags at the audit office. Documented in the Auditor General’s Report for 2021, one such instance being the case of one vehicle costing the force some $3M annually for repairs.
That vehicle, according to the audit findings, was purchased in 2017, under the then coalition, A Partnership for National Unity, Alliance for Change Government. According to the Auditor General, “some vehicles had relatively high maintenance costs. Noteworthy, is a Toyota Hilux 8th Gen. Pick-up acquired in May 2017, which had maintenance costs, of $2.931M and $2.650M in 2020 and 2019, respectively.”
It was noted that $336.154M was budgeted under the Line Item for Vehicle Spares and Services which was later supplemented with a further $6.8M in 2020, “resulting in a revised allotment of $342.954M. The Auditor general in pointing out that the total sum of $342.937M was expended, noted that two of the vehicles catered for under that allotment utilised some 4.9M for repairs in 2020.
Four of the GDF vehicles were repaired at costs between $1.5M and $2M, totaling some $6.7M while six other vehicles accounted for $7.3M in repairs for that year. Each of the 18 other vehicles accounted for had repairs undertaken at sums below $1M. In response, the Auditor General said, the Head of Budget Agency stated that among the Force’s fleet, are a number of aged vehicles which incur high maintenance costs due to workload and terrain conditions and that efforts are being made to dispose of these inefficient vehicles and acquire newer models.
To this end, the Audit Office once again recommended “that the Administration of the
Defence Force, assess the maintenance costs of its fleet of vehicles and equipment, with a view of disposing those that are uneconomical to maintain.”
Dec 24, 2021‘Cost cutting for Electricity will go towards player’s development’ Club President Nadir Kaieteur News – In pouring rain yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club the Solar generated...
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 24, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The mullato middle class (MMC) was reluctant to back Forbes Burnham. The League of Coloured People... more
Kaieteur News – We often hear about the rule of law, and especially about the need for government to ensure that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Our world exists today in troubled circumstances, governed by outmoded charters... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]